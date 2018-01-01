New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey

Mahmutlar, Turkey

Price on request

Completion date: 2023

Nordic Art Residential Complex The NORDIC ART residential complex consists of 45 apartments of various layouts and 4 commercial premises. The project focuses on the latest achievements in architecture, construction and design. The NORDIC ART residential complex is located in an environmentally friendly area of Alanya Kargyjak, surrounded by pine forest located on the foothills of the Toros Mountains. NORDIC ART is the concept of modern comfortable high-fundal housing of the premium segment. Listen to the sound of the surf and birdsong, feel the salty breeze and aroma of the blooming Mediterranean gardens, admire the views of the endless azure sea and majestic mountains, choosing an apartment in the NORDIC ART project. Distance to the Mahmutlar area: 300 m Distance to the sea: 10m - the first coastline Benefits The complex is built according to European quality standards specific to Nordic Property. The development of the author's architectural project was carried out by a leading architectural bureau, so the complex is distinguished by a line grace and a stylish design. A unique location in the environmentally friendly area of Alanya Kargyjak on the first coastline. Infrastructure - unlimited freedom: open and indoor pools, SPA area, fitness, restaurant, billiards, children's playroom and more. High ceilings - 3 m Apartments are sold with the finish of the premium class and are equipped with all necessary household appliances, air conditioning, as well as the Smart Home system in basic equipment. Floor heating in bathrooms is already included in the price. The complex has underground parking and storage facilities included in the value of the property. We offer a convenient payment plan available to everyone: the initial deposit is only 30%, the rest is paid by installments until 10/31/2023 Each apartment offers sea views Characteristics of apartments The concept of a residential complex developed by a leading architectural bureau is based on metered criteria for luxury housing: an author's architectural project, a spacious courtyard, a spacious underground parking, thoughtful spacious and functional layouts, construction and finishing materials of the latest generation. Housing is sold with premium finish: Panoramic glazing. Windows: triple double-glazed window, aluminum profile High ceilings Steel entrance doors with a triple degree of protection Laminated interior doors Floor cover: porcelain and ceramic tiles Wall cover: washable paint Kitchen headset: MDF Stoleshnitsa and natural stone kitchen apron High-quality plumbing in bathrooms High-quality household appliances: oven, microwave, hob, hood, refrigerator, washing machine, dishwasher, air conditioning in each room Shower cabins In-time electric water heater Heating floors in bathrooms Infrastructure NORDIC ART presents a wide selection of infrastructure that will make your life on the Mediterranean coast bright and multifaceted, convenient and comfortable: Outdoor Swimming Pool Indoor heated pool Billiards Sauna Turkish bath (hamamam) Roman steam room Massage rooms Lobby Children's playroom Restaurant Creamy parking Storage Places Garden with landscape design Generator