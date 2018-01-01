  1. Realting.com
  New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey

New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey

Aksu, Turkey
About the complex

The residence features landscaped gardens, walking paths, kids' playgrounds and pool, an outdoor swimming pool of 192 m2, lounge areas, a bar and a barbecue area, a fitness center, a parking, around-the-clock security, a sauna and a Turkish bath.

Completion - December, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Steel door
  • Kitchen appliances (oven, stove, extractor hood)
  • Air conditioning
  • PVC door
  • Double-glazed windows
  • Heat and sound insulations
  • Central satellite system
  • Gas
  • Internet
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located a few steps from a market and bus stops.

  • The Land of Legends theme park - 20 km
  • Lara Beach - 4 km
  • Duden Park - 5.5 km
  • Antalya Airport - 7.5 km
  • Shopping mall - 8 km
  • Hospital - 7 km
  • Old town (Kaleiçi) - 13 km
  • City center - 14 km
You are viewing
