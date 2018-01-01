  1. Realting.com
  High quality apartments in a new residential complex near the forest, Bakirkoy, Istanbul, Turkey

High quality apartments in a new residential complex near the forest, Bakirkoy, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
€1,22M
About the complex

The complex will have a cozy lobby, a recreation area, outdoor pools, walking and cycling paths, a play area for children (up to 4 years old), a SPA with separate areas for men and women (cloakrooms, showers, Turkish bath, sauna, steam room, massage rooms), fitness studio, indoor pool 368 m2, play area 300 m2 (trampoline, climbing wall, billiards and air hockey, game consoles). A concierge service is available to residents.The project consists of 96 apartments in 12 blocks, on an area of ​​approximately 20,500 m2.

  • 3 apartments of type 2+1
  • 21 apartments of type 3+1
  • 16 apartments of type 4+1
  • 40 apartments of type 5+1
  • 8 apartments of type 6+1
  • 8 apartments of type 7+1
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in one of the most prestigious residential areas of Istanbul, between the Florya Forest, Ataturk Airport and the sea. Close to major highways (E5 and TEM), business, shopping and entertainment centers, hospitals and schools, Kucukcekmece Lake and water park.

Marmara Region, Turkey

