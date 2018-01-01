Residential complex Apartment with panoramic views of the sea, city and Princes' Islands, Pendik, Istanbul, Turkey

The new project in the area of Pendik.

One of the current projects with panoramic views of the sea and the Princes' Islands.

It has about 650 apartments with the latest architectural and engineering solutions. All apartments have 1-5 bedrooms, balconies, terraces or gardens.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The project also has 22 high-end stores, 24-hour security, restaurant and cafe chains, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, bike lanes, hammam, sauna, cinema, library, conference hall and two sections designed as a hotel for visitors.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nearby there are shopping centers, hospitals, universities, and schools.

Sabiha Gökçen Airport - 10 minutes by car

Marmaray Metro - 10 minutes by bus

Pendik Metro - 17 minutes by bus.