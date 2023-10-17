  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Poland

Residential quarter Pod investiciyu i dlya sobstvennogo prozhivaniya
Residential quarter Pod investiciyu i dlya sobstvennogo prozhivaniya
Poznan, Poland
from
€79,706
Completion date: 2023
Osiedle Mateckiego is the perfect location of the facility, close to the city center, and at the same time a quiet and peaceful place. Many green areas around close schools, kindergartens, supermarkets, pharmacies. Just 20 minutes drive to the international airport, close to the shopping centers Plaza and Galeria Pestka. Each apartment has a balcony or terrace. To choose from - underground and ground parking. The distance to the bus stop is only 50 m, to the tram 2.4 km, railway station 3.7 km Distance to the historic city center - 3 km
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Poznan, Poland
Price on request
Completion date: 2024
The residential complex is located in the prestigious area of the city of Poznan, ul. Wągrowska, next to a picturesque park, near the city center. The apartments will be equipped with a modern "smart house" function, and antism protection, which is especially true in large cities. Two large parking lots - underground and terrestrial. The ability to purchase one or more parking spaces. There will be a charging station for electric vehicles on the territory of the house, and for lovers of an active lifestyle, numerous bicycle racks. In the vicinity are the most important points necessary for everyday comfortable functioning - shops, restaurants shopping centers, schools, kindergartens, medical facilities, sports complexes.  Convenient access to public transport will make it easy and quick to get to any part of Poznan. The ability to purchase apartments in the black finish, as well as with turnkey decoration, with a choice of three standard packages. You can also order a finishes option for an individual design project. The conditions and procedure for acquiring this property are discussed individually. Etalon Estate Group is a direct representative of the developer, in connection with which the "one-stop-shop" system operates". An individual purchase support service for foreign citizens is provided. Our experts speak different languages. I invite you to cooperate.
Cottage village Apartamenty otoczone kompleksem zieleni Krakow
Cottage village Apartamenty otoczone kompleksem zieleni Krakow
Krakow, Poland
from
€186,084
Completion date: 2023
An intimate complex of 22 modern apartments (two-story buildings) in a meadow scenery The local plan of Łąki Tonie in the immediate vicinity is a guarantee of hectares of undeveloped green areas The minimalism of form and colors gives the estate a very modern, fashionable character. We offer Apartments from 65 m2 to 128 m2 SCHEDULE Apartment located on the ground floor with an area of 65.84 m2 with a garden (102 m2) The apartment will consist of a living room with a kitchenette, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Southern exposure STANDARD high standard of materials used LOCATION The investment is located in the northern part of Krakow in the Prądnik Biały/Tonie district In the vicinity there are public transport stops (about 200 m), grocery store, kindergarten, primary school 400 m ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - heating: heat pump - recuperation -underfloor heating in every room - preparation for the installation of photovoltaics - contracted in windows and doors - aluminum windows (3 glazing) - fenced investment - entry through the gate on the remote control - the possibility of buying a garage with an area of about 19.93 m2. Planowany termin oddania inwestycji - III Kwartał 2023 roku
Cottage village Apartment with a balcony and a large mezzanine
Cottage village Apartment with a balcony and a large mezzanine
Jaskowice, Poland
from
€113,000
Completion date: 2025
An apartment of 48,04 m2 m2 with a balkony 5.60 m2, and a mezzanine on level 3 (20.87 m2) consisting of a room with a kitchenette, bedroom, bathroom, communication INVESTMENT DESCRIPTION Aleja Zbożowa Etap 2.0 consists of multi-family buildings consisting of apartments with a wide range of choices. The buildings have three floors - a total of 47 apartments in various sizes from 27 to 78 m2 ground floor apartments with gardens or mini terraces and all apartments on the upper floors have balconies. The buildings also have an underground floor with a garage. The area of the estate is closed and thanks to that I become more safe, we will find a large playground in the area. It is an ideal place for people who appreciate peace and quiet, and at the same time need to have access to the full urban infrastructure at their fingertips. Aleja Zbożowa has been carefully designed and is characterized by intimacy and comfort. DELIVERY DATE Completion of construction: Q1 2025 Possibility to buy a place in the underground garage with a storage room number of above-ground parking spaces available to residents of the estate: 21
Cottage village House with a garden and a view of greenery
Cottage village House with a garden and a view of greenery
Wrzasowice, Poland
from
€409,331
Completion date: 2023
I am pleased to present you a terraced house with a usable area of 210.44 m2 The investment includes 10 single-family semi-detached houses SCHEDULE The house consists of 3 levels: Level -1: garage, utility room, communication Ground floor: vestibule, hall, living room, kitchen, room, bathroom Attic: hall, 3x bedroom, 2x bathroom, wardrobe STANDARD High standard of finish (ceramic tiles, photovoltaics, floor heating level 1) bright kitchen with a beautiful bay window Each house has a spacious garden and a spacious terrace a two-car garage and space for two-wheelers and an additional outdoor parking space. Level -1 has been completed LOCATION: the investment is located in the immediate vicinity of Krakow, Swoszowice and Wieliczka There are numerous green areas in the area ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - ready photovoltaic installation - underfloor heating level 1 -finished level -1 - closed estate, monitored -private recreational park with gazebo and grill - optical fiber - a large, two-car garage with a separate utility room - external parking space
Residential quarter Kupi kvartiru v gorode Drakona nad Visloy
Residential quarter Kupi kvartiru v gorode Drakona nad Visloy
Krakow, Poland
from
€157,000
Completion date: 2023
We invite you to purchase an apartment in a modern complex full of world-class amenities. The investment provides comfort of living and a friendly neighborhood. In the central part of the estate, there will be spacious courtyards with unconventionally arranged greenery and small architecture, as well as a modern playground. the investment is distinguished by a futuristic architectural form combined with an original form of art. Within the estate, you will find green relaxation zones with halotherapy, numerous fountains, living vertical gardens and eco-walls. SCHEDULE An apartment with an area of 37.01 m2 located on the 3rd floor with a balcony. STANDARD The offer includes apartments of various sizes and functional layout (apartments from 28 m2 to 150 m2) The investment is characterized by a high standard of finishing common areas Taking care of the safety of residents on the estate, we will find, among others: 24/h monitoring, security, controlled entry zones Additional amenities: the gym pram room bicycle room manual car wash- building B EV charging station numerous services on site: restaurant, cafe, pharmacy, drugstore, etc LOCATION The building is located at Grzegórzecka/Podgórska street, next to the Vistula Boulevards The location in the city center, proximity to the Main Market Square, Old Kazimierz and a great connection to the largest regional airport in Poland make this investment unique. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION building B – COMPLETION DATE Q4 2023/Q1 2024 Garage additionally payable: the price depends on the choice of place and the type of parking spa  
Apartment building Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz
Apartment building Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz
Poznan, Poland
from
€73,276
Completion date: 2023
Poznań, 124 mieszkania w 3 nowoczesnych pięciokondygnacyjnych budynkach. Mieszkania o powierzchniach od 26 do 105 m2. Apartamenty będą miały zróżnicowaną strukturę:  Kompaktowe kawalerki idealne dla młodych,  2 i 3-pokojowe mieszkania świetne dla rodzin,  4-pokojowe apartamenty z możliwością wydzielenia kolejnego pomieszczenia,  5-pokojowy apartament z antresolą. Tel.
Residential quarter Kvartiry v novostroyke - BEZ KOMISSII
Residential quarter Kvartiry v novostroyke - BEZ KOMISSII
Warsaw, Poland
from
€90,000
Completion date: 2023
Apartment in a modern residential complex in a quiet and green part of Warsaw Targuvek. Convenient message with center. Fully functional living room. An ideal offer for young families with children. It will be put into operation in the first quarter of 2024.  Available apartments of various sizes – similar or larger in size. Ask, we will select the apartment suitable for you. The ability to purchase apartments in the black finish, as well as with turnkey decoration, with a choice of three standard packages. You can also order a finishes option for an individual design project. The house has underground parking. The ability to purchase one or more parking spaces. ARCHITECTURE Short buildings and bright facades. The common space is filled with streets, squares, alleys and fountains. Beautifully decorated green yards combined with safe playgrounds will encourage children and adults to actively relax in the fresh air. ADVANTAGES OF INDIGENOUSS Access to full urban infrastructure. A rich trade and service offer in the complex itself makes everyday life easier, and nearby shopping centers will delight shopping enthusiasts. There are many educational and medical institutions in the area, and outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the proximity of green areas. LOCATION Good connection with other parts of the city: 15-minute access to the metro station Świętokrzyska, easy departure from Warsaw  
Residential quarter Kvartiry ot zastroyschika Varshava-BEZ KOMISSII
Residential quarter Kvartiry ot zastroyschika Varshava-BEZ KOMISSII
Warsaw, Poland
from
€100,000
Completion date: 2023
We invite you to purchase apartments from the Developer with the accompaniment of – No commission and tax PCC ! Available apartments in Warsaw with a deadline: Targówek - there are several apartments ready. Next delivery December 2024 Praga Północ, ul.Jagielońska – 900 m2 one ronda Starzyńskiego - delivery I quarter 2024 Ursus, ul.Ryzowa – New Investment! - December 2024 change Włochy, ul.Solipska - change September 2024 Białołęka, ul.Ceramiczna – affordable finished apartments Mokotów, ul. Białej Koniczyny -1 Q2024 - od 15 200 m2 – Cameral investment in Mokotov Wola, ul.Ciołka – last apartment ! to Metro station Księcia Janusza 500 m2 – delivery I quarter 2024 Wola, ul.Ludwiki – move to a new apartment this year, near the Płocka metro station - change September 2023 Bemowo, ul.Lazurowa – move to a new apartment this year - change end 2023 I invite you to the presentation of objects !
Residential complex Lipkowski Zakatek II
Residential complex Lipkowski Zakatek II
Lipkow, Poland
from
€296,000
Completion date: 2024
Lipkowski Zakatek is a residential complex of 4 duplex buildings (8 houses), located 10 minutes from Warsaw and bordering Kampinos National Park. Currently on sale - 4 houses, with completion date in June of 2024. We offer free adaptations. Modern architecture, high quality of materials and large back yard make this an ideal choice for families with children, or as an investment!   4/5 bedroooms, 3 restrooms, spacious living room, garage, ample parking and more!  Direct offer from developer. Call today - we speak English.  
Cottage village Dvuhkvartirnye doma v rayone Krakova- gotovy
Cottage village Dvuhkvartirnye doma v rayone Krakova- gotovy
Krakow, Poland
from
€146,067
Completion date: 2023
An intimate complex of 8 modern single-family two-unit houses. The minimalism of form and colors gives the estate a very modern, fashionable character. We offer an apartment on the ground floor with a garden or on the first floor with a large roof terrace SCHEDULE Apartment located on the ground floor with a garden (54m) living room with kitchenette, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, hall STANDARD high standard of materials used Triple-pane PVC windows with air vents ensure high energy efficiency and sound insulation LOCATION The investment is located in the northern part of Krakow in the Prądnik Biały district It is located on a hill, between the Witkowice and Marszowiec fortifications in Krakow The proximity of the ring road and exit routes allows you to quickly reach the center of Krakow In the vicinity there are public transport stops (lines 267, 287), grocery store, kindergarten, primary school Park Leśny Witkowice is 2 km away ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - Each apartment comes with a parking space in the external parking lot located in the common area - fenced investment - intercom installation -heating gas condensing boiler - underfloor heating controlled by room temperature regulators - fiber optic internet installation - entrance gate controlled by a remote control CONSTRUCTION COMPLETED - APARTMENTS READY FOR PICK-UP!
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Poznan, Poland
from
€75,565
Completion date: 2024
A modern residential complex, in a quiet and green part of Poznan. It will be put into operation in the first quarter of 2024. Located in the area of ul. Selawy in the Naramovice area, near the Zhuravinets nature reserve in the vicinity of the Varta River. The center of Poznan is only 15 minutes by car, there is a tram stop nearby, and shops and outlets are located within a radius of several hundred meters from the residential complex. An additional advantage is the proximity of schools and kindergartens. Comfortable apartments ranging from 30 to 90 m.2 with balconies ( 2-5 floors ) or terraces on the lower floors.  The ability to purchase apartments in the black finish, as well as with turnkey decoration, with a choice of three standard packages. You can also order a finishes option for an individual design project. The house has underground parking. The ability to purchase one or more parking spaces.
Apartment building Art Deco Mokotow c lanshaftnym sadom na kryshe
Apartment building Art Deco Mokotow c lanshaftnym sadom na kryshe
Warsaw, Poland
from
€440,000
Luxurious building, with a beautifully landscaped green garden on the roof Developers status An intimate apartment building near the business center in Mokotów, with a beautifully landscaped green garden on the roof. The project in the style of an art deco tenement house is located on a quiet Zdziechowskiego Street, 400 m from Aleja Niepodległości, an 8-minute walk from two Metro stations: Wierzbno and Wilanowska. Art Deco Mokotów is a combination of technology and a healthy lifestyle. For this purpose, a modernly equipped gym with a fitness room for the exclusive use of residents and innovative bicycle rooms with a collision-free bicycle storage system have been designed. In the underground car park, there will be designated parking spaces with charging stations for electric cars , an attractive retail and service area is planned , The advantages of the project are: an intimate residential building with 88 apartments close proximity to Wierzbno and Wilanowska metro stations a green terrace on the roof of the building available to all residents gym for exclusive use by residents available 24/7 representative lobby wooden triple-glazed windows monitoring and Hands technology Free ultra-fast " Fiber to the Home" internet (1 GB/S) connected to each apartment via optical fiber In the underground car park, there will be designated parking spaces with charging stations for electric cars practical utility rooms and utility boxes. SCHEDULE The 4-room apartment is located on the 7th floor and has a height of 2.85 m. The apartment has a south terrace with a roof of 22.01 m2 with a view from the 7th floor not obstructed by buildings Apartment for individual arrangement, developer's standard. STANDARD The apartment is equipped with air conditioning by Toshiba - Split in each room and an individual central unit mounted on the roof of the building. The apartment has a south terrace with a roof of 22.01 m2. The apartment also includes a parking space in the underground garage of 12.5 m2 and a storage room at the parking space of 5.34 m2. In the underground car park, there will be designated parking spaces with charging stations for electric cars, as well as practical utility rooms and utility boxes. LOCATION The location in close proximity to the Wierzbno Metro station and the Wilanowska Metro station, 100 meters from Domaniewska Street, with convenient access to the large-city commercial and service infrastructure of Mokotów (Galeria Mokotów) is a great advantage of this project. The nearby Arkadia nature and landscape complex and the availability of the best-developed network of bicycle paths in Warsaw will encourage you to spend your free time actively. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Developers status

New housing in Poland: types of real estate, why new buildings are so popular here, the prices

Poland is a developed European country with a progressive society and a stable political situation. Tourists often come here for the medieval architecture and comfortable Baltic Sea resorts. Many foreigners get fascinated by the calm atmosphere of Poland and decide to buy apartments or private houses to reside here.

What is the country’s most liquid real estate?

On the Realting.com platform, locals and visitors make a newly built apartment in Poland their first choice. In metropolitan cities, such as Warsaw and Krakow, apartments in residential complexes are in high demand. These are spacious apartments with everything needed for a comfortable modern life: electricity, heating system, gas, water, and the Internet.

In Polish suburbs and villages, newbuilds are usually private houses and townhouses up to 3 stories. This type of real estate has a large living space and a land plot. Mainly people who seek to live close to nature and away from the hustle and bustle of big cities purchase country real estate.

Why are new buildings so popular in Poland?

There are a few reasons why new housing is in high demand:

  • excellent quality of construction compared to properties built 10 or more years ago;
  • an apartment in new building in Poland is easier to rent out than old housing;
  • the new real estate grows in price by an average of 5-7% per year. Thus, it can be profitably resold;
  • spacious and cozy layouts. The living space of a 1-room apartment often reaches 40-45 square meters, while townhouses are 2-3 times more spacious.

Prices for newly built properties in Poland

The cost of the country’s new real estate depends on its location and differs significantly. The most expensive are apartments in new buildings in Warsaw and Krakow. They cost about €2700-€2900 per square meter. Besides the apartment itself, the price often includes furniture with household appliances.

On the Realting.com platform, the cost of real estate in rural areas and on the outskirts of big cities varies from €1500 to €2000 per square meter. This is the usual price of turnkey private houses and apartments in new buildings in Poland. Properties without finishing work and furniture will cost even less.

Foreign citizens should take into account that investment in local real estate does not grant a Polish residence permit. However, one can obtain it on other grounds. For example, employment in a local company or marriage to a Polish citizen.

Frequently Asked Questions about New Buildings in Poland

What are the most popular new builds in Poland?

Buyers often choose residential complexes with a developed internal infrastructure. Good demand also enjoys townhouses located in the suburbs.

For how much on average can I buy an apartment in Poland from the developer?

The cost of new houses in Poland depends on the location. In major metropolitan areas (Warsaw and Krakow) average price per square meter is 2500-3000 euros. In other cities in the country, the cost per square meter is estimated at 10-30% cheaper. The exception is the elite real estate.

Can foreigners buy an apartment in a new building in Poland?

Yes, foreign citizens are allowed to buy new housing. Purchased property from the owner or developer in Poland can be used for residence, resale, and lease.

What documents do I need to buy a property from a developer in Poland?

To buy an apartment in a residential complex under construction or a completed house, foreigners need only a passport of their country. If you buy a cottage or property in a townhouse, you will need to issue a special permit by contacting the Ministry of Interior.
