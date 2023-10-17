New housing in Poland: types of real estate, why new buildings are so popular here, the prices

Poland is a developed European country with a progressive society and a stable political situation. Tourists often come here for the medieval architecture and comfortable Baltic Sea resorts. Many foreigners get fascinated by the calm atmosphere of Poland and decide to buy apartments or private houses to reside here.

What is the country’s most liquid real estate?

On the Realting.com platform, locals and visitors make a newly built apartment in Poland their first choice. In metropolitan cities, such as Warsaw and Krakow, apartments in residential complexes are in high demand. These are spacious apartments with everything needed for a comfortable modern life: electricity, heating system, gas, water, and the Internet.

In Polish suburbs and villages, newbuilds are usually private houses and townhouses up to 3 stories. This type of real estate has a large living space and a land plot. Mainly people who seek to live close to nature and away from the hustle and bustle of big cities purchase country real estate.

Why are new buildings so popular in Poland?

There are a few reasons why new housing is in high demand:

excellent quality of construction compared to properties built 10 or more years ago;

an apartment in new building in Poland is easier to rent out than old housing;

the new real estate grows in price by an average of 5-7% per year. Thus, it can be profitably resold;

spacious and cozy layouts. The living space of a 1-room apartment often reaches 40-45 square meters, while townhouses are 2-3 times more spacious.

Prices for newly built properties in Poland

The cost of the country’s new real estate depends on its location and differs significantly. The most expensive are apartments in new buildings in Warsaw and Krakow. They cost about €2700-€2900 per square meter. Besides the apartment itself, the price often includes furniture with household appliances.

On the Realting.com platform, the cost of real estate in rural areas and on the outskirts of big cities varies from €1500 to €2000 per square meter. This is the usual price of turnkey private houses and apartments in new buildings in Poland. Properties without finishing work and furniture will cost even less.

Foreign citizens should take into account that investment in local real estate does not grant a Polish residence permit. However, one can obtain it on other grounds. For example, employment in a local company or marriage to a Polish citizen.