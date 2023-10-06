  1. Realting.com
Wyndham Panorama

Gonio, Georgia
from
€353,205
;
9 1
About the complex

Wyndham Panorama — luxury townhouses with panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the complex is 15,000 m2 and consists of swimming pools, restaurants, fitness and spa centers, physiotherapy clinics, playgrounds, parks, a heliport, and much more. Professional management company Ambridge Hospitality, guaranteed income, buyback function at an increased price, and high capitalization - 30% per year.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Premium class
Monolithic
2024
Finished
3
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Townhouse
Area, m² 130.0 – 151.0
Price per m², EUR 2 642 – 2 717
Apartment price, EUR 353 186 – 402 062
New building location
Gonio, Georgia
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 6 700 m
Kindergarten 700 m
Shop 500 m
Sea 600 m
Transport stop 500 m
Shopping center 8 500 m
School 1 200 m

Video Review of residential_complex Wyndham Panorama

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Wyndham Panorama
Ask all your questions
