Residential complex Subtropic Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from € 29,540
1 / 5
About the complex
- 20-story apartment complex
- Construction completion — April 2024
- First-line location, 120 meters to the sea
- Apartments total — 247 / Apartments per floor — 13
INFRASTRUCTURE
- Playroom
- Reception
- Private beach
- Beach restaurant
- Concierge service
- Commercial spaces
- Underground parking
- Apartment management company
TECHNICAL
- Free layout
- 2 large elevators
- Fire safety system
- Panoramic windows
- The complex has gas
- Aluminum door/window
- Balconies made of aluminum
- All apartments with sea view
APARTMENTS CONDITION
White Walls:
- Wiring
- Floor screed
- Heating troughs
- Finished balcony
- Entrance iron door
- Plastered partitions
- Aluminum door/window
- Risers (water, gas, sewage)
The turnkey option will be available at an extra charge in the late construction stages!
DISTANCE
- Sea — 120 m
- Botanical Garden — 1.5 km
- Batumi — 2 km / Old city — 6 km
- Kobuleti — 20 km
- Turkey — 25 km
- Ski resort (Goderdzi) — 114 km
- Tbilisi — 365 km
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 51.2 – 69.4
Price per m², € 619 – 1 820
Apartment price, € 34 771 – 126 275
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Penthouse
Area, m² 798.3
Price per m², € 738
Apartment price, € 589 527
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 35.0 – 30 360.0
Price per m², € 1 – 892
Apartment price, € 27 620 – 34 771
New building location
Batumi, Georgia
Infrastructure nearby
|The airport
|13 000 m
|Transport stop
|200 m
|Sea
|120 m
|Shop
|200 m
Seller agent
Languages: English, Русский
Georgia
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes