Residential complex Subtropic Residence

Batumi, Georgia
from € 29,540

About the complex

 

  • 20-story apartment complex
  • Construction completion — April 2024
  • First-line location, 120 meters to the sea
  • Apartments total — 247 / Apartments per floor — 13

 

INFRASTRUCTURE

 

  • Playroom
  • Reception
  • Private beach
  • Beach restaurant
  • ​Concierge service
  • Commercial spaces
  • Underground parking
  • Apartment management company

 

TECHNICAL

 

  • Free layout
  • 2 large elevators
  • Fire safety system
  • Panoramic windows
  • The complex has gas
  • Aluminum door/window
  • Balconies made of aluminum
  • All apartments with sea view

 

APARTMENTS CONDITION

 

White Walls:

  • Wiring 
  • Floor screed 
  • Heating troughs 
  • Finished balcony 
  • Entrance iron door
  • Plastered partitions
  • Aluminum door/window 
  • Risers (water, gas, sewage)

 

The turnkey option will be available at an extra charge in the late construction stages!

 

 

DISTANCE

 

  • Sea — 120 m
  • Botanical Garden — 1.5 km
  • Batumi — 2 km / Old city — 6 km
  • Kobuleti — 20 km
  • Turkey — 25 km
  • Ski resort (Goderdzi) — 114 km
  • Tbilisi — 365 km
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 51.2 – 69.4
Price per m², € 619 – 1 820
Apartment price, € 34 771 – 126 275
Properties in the complex
Apartments Penthouse
Area, m² 798.3
Price per m², € 738
Apartment price, € 589 527
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 35.0 – 30 360.0
Price per m², € 1 – 892
Apartment price, € 27 620 – 34 771
New building location
Batumi, Georgia
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 13 000 m
Transport stop 200 m
Sea 120 m
Shop 200 m



