Residential complex Subtropic Residence

Batumi, Georgia

from € 50,624

36–44 m² 3 apartmens

Completion date: -2026

The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, developed by Metropol in Batumi. The complex is strategically located at 9 Zhiuli Shartava Avenue, which allows it to offer breathtaking city views on one side and the amazing blue horizon of the Black Sea on the other.

The CUBE complex will offer its guests amazing holiday conditions by offering world-class infrastructure in a place with a long season of warm weather. The beach and the main tourist walking zones of the city are located not far away from the complex and thanks to its modern architecture, this project boasts the highest ROI in the city. Not only the exterior design of the building but also the interior modern style and spacious design are complemented by sophisticated neutral palettes, and the relaxing and luxurious shapes and layers are further enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows providing ample natural light and expansive city and sea views.

The investment complex offers a wide range of outstanding apartments, from cozy studios to apartments with one, two, and three bedrooms, all equipped with exceptional amenities. The guests will have an opportunity to enjoy a 200m2 swimming pool, the complex will also offer a children’s playground, a living room with a library, summer cafes, restaurants, a gym and yoga studio, and of course the conference rooms designed for business meetings.