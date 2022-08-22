Same as in Dubai, but in Georgia? An ambitious project Alliance Centropolis is being built in Batumi

Literally a few years ago, Georgia became a discovery for investors. At the moment, this country is on the list of the most popular destinations for investment in real estate. Such interest from the behalf of buyers encourages the market to develop, and in big Georgian cities more and more really interesting projects are being brought into reality. Today, Realting.com will tell you about one of such projects in this article.

What makes this project so attractive?

Dubai is famous all around the world for its unbelievable projects: the highest tower in the world — Burj Khalifa, the second highest building — Emirates Park Towers, Hotel Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, etc. It is probably one of the few cities in the world which can be easily recognized by spires of skyscrapers and unbelievable constructions that run counter to the laws of physics.

However, lately, some other cities have started to bring into life amazing contemporary projects. So, as an example, in Batumi began the construction of a very unusual residential complex Alliance Centropolis.

Architecturally the project is made of three towers with a common base. Exactly this base will accommodate a trade and exhibition complex, recreation area, bars, restaurants, etc. The complex will take place one the first coastline, which means that all touristic infrastructure will be accessible within walking distance.

An advert says that the complex is being constructed in cooperation with the World Trade Centres Association, which guarantees the appearance of the unique regional MICE-tourism centres in Georgia. Thus, there are more than 300 World Trade Centres (WTC) in the world.

It is a really unique project in terms of scope, and beside the residential area it will also include:

The first exhibition centre of The world trade centre in the region;

High-class investment apartments in ownership;

A 5-star International hotel brand and a casino;

A business centre of A class;

A shopping mall of A class;

A recreational zone with a total area of 10000 sq.m.;

A 3-level underground parking;

First-class bars and restaurants;

An entertainment centre and a cinema hall;

Swimming pools.

The project is expected to be completed in 2026.

What does the seller offer?

As often happens, at the beginning of the construction the price for a square metre is announced as the cheapest. These days, a new built apartment in the complex is offered for the price from $1325/sq.m. In order to attract buyers, a developer offers various options of payment. For instance, a down payment is 20%, and the remaining amount is divided into 48 months under an interest-free instalment plan.

Another attractive peculiarity for investors. An owner of the apartment can get access to more than 3200 resorts worldwide in exchange for the access to their apartment.