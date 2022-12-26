In Batumi, Georgia, now is the peak of construction of new residential complexes. And this is an ideal opportunity for those who want to buy an apartment by the sea, and at affordable prices. We have made a selection of five new residential complexes in Batumi and its surroundings, so that very soon you will have the opportunity to look out the windows of your new apartment and see there the magnificent sea.

On New Year’s Eve, we all make plans and think about the upcoming renovation of various aspects of our lives. Many have updating their homes on that list as well. Our review will help you tick off this question — we have selected five excellent new complexes in Batumi, where many sunny days, warm sea and incredible views await you.

«Batumi View» right by the sea

Batumi View is a new multifunctional residential complex in Batumi, which was completed this year, 2022. It is located on the territory of the new boulevard, 20 meters from the sea coast. So, by buying an apartment here, you will literally live by the Black Sea. And if you want to go on a trip, it will be easy to do so — the international airport is not far from the complex.

Batumi View residential complex includes: a five-star hotel; modern apartments with terraces and panoramic views of the sea and the city; outdoor swimming pool; tennis court; restaurants; fitness center; brand stores; playground for children; underground garage, which is designed for 250 parking spaces (parking space for sale here) and 180 free spaces near the complex. These benefits will be available to all owners of apartments in the new complex.

Apparently, a one-bedroom apartment (39 m²) in this residential complex can be bought for up to $70,000.

«Horizons Residence» with a green area on the roof

Another unique complex in Batumi, where you can still have time to buy an apartment, is called Horizons Residence. Why unique?

This complex is the first residential building in Georgia developed using BIM (Building Information Modeling) technology. Building Information Modeling is a process of digital modeling of a project that architects, engineers, and contractors can use to work together.

Another highlight of this complex is a green area on the roof of the building. For the last 5 years architects in Europe and the USA have been creating parks and green areas on the roofs of skyscrapers, and the authors of Horizons Residence decided to implement this idea in their project.

This multifunctional complex also has a great variety of commercial and service infrastructure: the complex houses a modern hotel River Park Hotel of the American company Ruebush Hospitality Group; also on the first two floors of the complex there is a variety of infrastructure for work, leisure and entertainment.

And of course, living in this complex, you will be able to enjoy the sea breeze and the beautiful view from the window of your apartment every day — the complex is located 400 meters from the Black Sea coast.

Prices for apartments in the complex will start from $30,000.

«Horizont-3» with beautiful glass facades

Next in our review is the Horizont-3 residential complex in Batumi, which will be completed as early as 2023. Its location is on Sherif Khimshiashvili Street, which means that you will be literally a couple of minutes’ walk from your apartment and you will be able to enjoy the sea view from your windows as well.

Horizont-3 residential complex is a modern building with 32 floors. Large amount of glass is used in the finishing of the facades, the end walls will be entirely made of glass. Three high-speed elevators and a concierge service are at your disposal.

The Horizont-3 complex sells apartments that are quite small — from 28 to 55 square meters. The ceiling height is 2.9 meters. The layout of the apartments is free, and each has a spacious open balcony with a transparent fence. As noted in the add, the apartments will always be quiet and peaceful thanks to the reliable soundproofed front doors, as well as due to the double-glazed windows.

Interestingly, for foreigners who are interested in buying a home in this complex, organized a 3-day information tour — during which you can get acquainted with Batumi and real estate offered here.

As for infrastructure, not far from the residential complex there is a shopping center Metro City, children’s Republican hospital, school, car market. There is also Europark water park, a large selection of cafés and restaurants. In the near future, a new stadium of European level will start working. Distance to bus station and seaport is just over 4 km; Batumi airport is 2.7 km.

Prices for apartments in the complex will range from $60,000.

«Gumbati Residence» with its own beach

The Gumbati Residence is a twelve-story building with luxury new buildings that will be available for purchase within $100,000. Apartments will be available for purchase in one- or two-bedroom layouts, as well as practical studios. Importantly, the price of the residential property includes full renovations and installation of the necessary furniture and appliances.

The residential complex is located in the resort village of Kvariati with clean beaches and sea, and 400 meters from the new building is a picturesque waterfall. It is 15 kilometers to Batumi.

There are entertainment areas, a cinema, and an underground two-level parking lot. And next to the house there is a private beach!

As seen in the pictures, the complex was designed in quite an original style — external walls are faced with ventilated facades, and the entrances are decorated with natural stone. The complex is promised to be completed in 2023.

«Marina Club» with wave-shaped fronts

The Marina Club residential complex consists of two towers (one has 16 floors, the other has 18), united by a common podium. The beauty of this building is that the smooth lines of its facades repeat the outlines of waves. In general, the complex looks stylish and minimalistic through, among other things, the panoramic facade glazing and the open glass balconies. The roofs of the houses will have terraces, where all the residents will be able to relax.

There are more than 266 apartments for sale in Marina Club. These are one- and two-bedroom apartments and studios ranging in area from 27.8 to 121.4 square meters. Ceiling height — 3 m. The apartments are delivered into the building both with finishing and with ready design turnkey repair and fully furnished rooms. The apartments have balconies with view to the sea and the mountains.

The complex infrastructure is as follows: outdoor and indoor pool, fitness center, hammam, restaurant and bar, cinema, children’s and sports grounds, casino, yacht club.

Marina Club is located near Batumi Airport, on Lech and Maria Kaczynski Street 19/1 (first line to the sea). At 150 meters from the new construction is the beach, a new boulevard with walk areas and recreational areas. The complex is scheduled to be completed in 2024.