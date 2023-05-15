Buying an apartment in Greece is becoming more and more expensive. The cost of housing is growing literally right before our eyes. Someone blames it on the «Golden Visa» program, others — on the increase in the cost of construction, but the result is one: you can buy an apartment in Athens for the price of €2,200 to €2,900 per square meter. However, the inexpensive real estate market in Greece still exists. Let’s find out from our selection, what apartment you can buy in Greece for €60,000.

One-Bedroom Apartment in Neapoli-Sykies for €54,000

1 room apartment Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece € 50,000 2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1

In the famous Greek Thessaloniki district of Naples, a 50 sq.m. apartment is for sale. The apartment is located on the first floor and consists of one bedroom, one living room with a kitchen, one shower room, and one storage room.

Judging by the photos, the apartment has recently been redecorated — it looks neat and cozy. There is a sofa, coffee table, and TV in the living room, which is combined with the kitchen. There is a stove, a refrigerator, and a cooker hood in one part of the apartment.

The apartment has a corner location. There is air conditioning and heating. The property is sold furnished.

One-bedroom apartment almost in Nea Smyrni for €50,000

1 room apartment Athens, Greece € 50,000 1 bath 34 m²

Another inexpensive apartment is for sale in the southern suburbs of Athens, in the small town of Nea Smyrni. The total area of the apartment is 34 sq.m. It includes a bedroom, living room, kitchen, and bathroom. A nice bonus is the outdoor terrace.

In the photos in the ad the apartment looks cozy and modern, despite the fact that the space is small, everything is thought out and divided into zones. The bedroom, for example, is separated from the living room by a small ledge. In this case, the repair is made in universal light colors, and the future owner will be able to add some bright accents of his own.

The apartment is located in a 1966 building that was recently renovated (in 2018). According to the seller, the apartment is in a great location and perfect for living, investment, or business.

One-Bedroom Apartment in Kallithea for €56,000

1 room apartment kallithea, Greece € 56,000 1 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor

In the region of Corinthia an apartment with a total area of 32 sq.m is for sale. The house is located in the resort town of Loutraki. It’s a tourist town which attracts tourists with its mineral springs and beautiful nature. Here is a hydrotherapeutic center where you can undergo a course of recovery procedures. In addition, the largest casino on the Balkan Peninsula is at the disposal of gambling guests.

The house where the apartment is located was built in 1991. The seller separately specifies that the house has an elevator. The apartment consists of a living room with a kitchen and one shower room. The windows overlook the sea and the city.

The property has air conditioning, awnings, and heating. The dwelling is sold furnished.

Studio apartment in Efkarpia for €59,000

1 room apartment Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece € 59,000 1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor

In the area of Efkarpia, an apartment with a total area of 33 sq.m. is for sale. The apartment is located on the second floor and consists of a living room with a kitchen and one shower room. There is also an open terrace overlooking the neighboring buildings and the street. The apartment has air conditioning and heating.

Judging by the photos, the apartment is completely ready to live in — the only thing missing is a mattress on the bed. In general, the housing is designed either for a small family or to rent it out (among the appliances there is a small refrigerator and stove).

One-Bedroom Apartment in Sozopoli for €60,000

1 room apartment Sozopoli, Greece € 60,000 2 Number of rooms 1 bath -1/1 Floor

Another small apartment for sale is almost on the coast, and this is its main advantage. The apartment is located in a house built in 2020 on the ground floor.

The total area of the apartment is 47 sq.m., the layout includes a bedroom, a living room combined with a kitchen, and a combined bathroom. There is also a small terrace. The seller separately emphasizes that the house has solar panels for heating water, and the apartment has air conditioning.

The apartment is fully prepared to live in. There are all the necessary furniture and appliances. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, a hood, and a refrigerator.