Minsk, Belarus
€32,000
About the complex

House « Adriatic » — for business and accommodation!

A 15-story house with investment apartments for the comfort of residents and business owners will be built with 2-storey underground parking. On the 1st floor there is 31 built-in rooms with a ceiling height of 3.3 m for successful commercial activities. Business owners at Minsk World have repeatedly reported high returns!

Commercial premises in the house « Adriatic » are designed with separate entrances from the street and courtyard territory, sanitary rooms and storage equipment in each room. 6 commercial premises are also designed on the -1 (semi-underground) floor. On the underground and semi-underground floors there will be pantries for residents of the house. On -1 and -2 floors of parking, the project provides access from all upper floors. 8 elevators are located in the house « Adriatic » dispersed, in groups of 2.

In the house « Adriatic » there will be 4 entrance groups. All of them are through: one exit will lead to a safe adjacent territory, and the second — to the street. Panduses for mothers with strollers and people with disabilities are provided. 

The new location of the multifunctional complex Minsk World is designed as a complex of six 15-story buildings. The adjacent territory will be completely safe, transit traffic is not provided for cars. In the center of the quarter, a wide pedestrian boulevard is designed, places for recreation, decorative elements of improvement (fontans).

Property Parametres
Class
Class
Business class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2027
Number of floors
Number of floors
15
New building location
Minsk, Belarus

Video Review of apartment_building Minsk World Dom Adriatik

