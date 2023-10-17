  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Belarus

New buildings for sale in Belarus

Minsk
22
Minsk Region
5
Minsk District
3
Baraulianski sielski Saviet
2
Vitsebsk Region
1
Mahilyow Region
1
Brest Region
1
Brest
1
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parametres
Sort
The list On the map
Residential complex Minsk World
Residential complex Minsk World
Minsk, Belarus
from
€32,000
Area 29–61 m²
5 properties 5
Agency: OOO Bir Bay
Would you like to discover for your family and yourself a world of free comfort, security and well-being? Welcome to a multifunctional and business, sports and residential complex Minsk World, where the best Belarusian and foreign architects are implementing the concept of urban development - a 15-minute city. Minsk World. The best place for parents and kids! The complex is being built with a purpose to creat "a city within a city" - here will be everything necessary for life: schools, kindergartens and sports grounds, clinics and medical centers, pharmacies, shops, service facilities, bike paths and a large park. In Minsk World you can find apartments for every taste: from small studios to spacious penthouses and exclusive apartments with a private terrace and separate entrance. Minsk World. The place where children can find a lot of friends! Children's playgrounds in Minsk World are safe and eco-friendly.  They are located in free areas without any traffic. There are through entrances in most new buildings. One of the exits, as a rule, is located directly opposite the playgrounds. By choosing Minsk World for your family and yourself, you can bring your child to the world of security and a little more freedom. Minsk World. The best place for fantasy! Minsk World's houses have a free layout that allows new residents who have dreamed about their own home for a long time to equip their apartment in a way that is convenient for them, to implement individual projects and create as many rooms as necessary for their comfortable life. Minsk World. The best investment for the future! By investing in Minsk World, or in a commercial space or an apartment, you can open the first page in the history of your own business.  Multifunctional residential business and entertainment complex Minsk World provides not only comfortable living conditions for adults and children, but also suggests the best place for businessmen. Welcome to Minsk World — the place for a comfortable life and successful business!
Residential quarter Lazurit
Residential quarter Lazurit
Minsk, Belarus
Price on request
Area 51–270 m²
16 properties 16
« Lazurit » - luxury apartments in Minsk from a state-owned developer.  Residential complex in a prestigious area.  « Lazurit » is an architectural design of the apartment building of a state-owned developer with its garage-parking, which is located underground. The territory of the future residential complex of the new building, in the shared construction of which you can participate now, will be closed to outsiders, equipped with a well-thought-out system of parking and entry. In addition, a developed infrastructure will also be located here, intended only for the needs of residents: children's playgrounds; sports grounds; areas providing economic needs; green areas and lawns; places, designed for relaxation with comfort. What will happen on the territory of elite Minsk apartments? The entire external territory will be decorated with small architectural forms. The safety of residents of luxury apartments will be ensured: play areas for children and sports grounds will be equipped with metal fences. The new building building in Minsk, where you can buy an elite apartment, is a monolithic frame with external enclosing walls. The main material for its construction was the porous ceramic blocks, outwardly the residential complex will be insulated with ventfasades. Under the ground, below the zero mark, two floors will be built on which technical, office and utility rooms will be located. There will also be a two-story parking. The building also plans commercial office space: shops, offices. The residential floors of the VIP complex « Lazurite » are located at + 6,900. In height, the first three reach 3.45m ( ceiling height-3.10m ), all the rest – 3.15m ( ceiling height-2.85m ). It is planned to build a warm attic to meet technical needs, as well as a technical floor, which will be located between the built-in and residential premises. We invite you to participate in shared construction of apartments right now!   The elite residential complex « Lazurite » in Minsk, in the shared construction of which you can participate, is a high-fatigue housing with a class « Prestige ». The apartments in it are planned, taking into account the principles of functional zoning. This optimization provides that, if necessary, by purchasing an apartment in Minsk from a state-owned developer, you can combine the kitchen and living room, getting a spacious single space. In some apartments ( depending on the living space ), it is also possible to arrange bathrooms specifically for guests.   Convenience and comfortable living conditions in VIP apartments Entrance from the courtyard to the residential part of the complex is carried out from the height of the first floor on low porch, which provides for the construction of ramps for the convenience of movement of small-mobile groups. The needs of each section are served by two elevators of 630 and 1000 kg with a carrying capacity.  Corridors, elevator shafts, stairs, vestibules and other common areas of luxury apartments in LCD « Lazurite » will be separated by high-quality and durable materials. Walls and ceilings will be painted with protective and decorative polymer composition; floors are paved with ceramic tiles. Residential premises that you can buy in Minsk without intermediaries are provided for sale without decoration, and doors will not be installed inside the apartments. Outside, the complex is equipped with a ventilated facade insulation system and is lined with a porcelain border. The walls of the loggias outside will be trimmed with a light plaster system and glazed with aluminium. The windows themselves and the balcony doors – from the PVC profile, in addition, the installation of aluminum-based stained-glass windows is provided. The interior of the elite residential complex « Lazurite » Doors leading to – aluminum living quarters with double-chamber double-glazed windows and stained glass structures. leading to – metal, with an anti-reference mechanism. The underground garage space provides not only for the storage of personal cars of tenants, but also for bicycles. There are also premises for security guards and maintenance personnel, a system of obstruction of unauthorized entry and exit, which carries out automated control and organization of access for vehicles. The organization of the movement of cars will be carried out with maximum comfort and ensuring the safety of residents using: road signs and markings, panoramic mirrors, and installation of wheel-slaughter devices. The network surveillance system will provide visual control of penetration into underground parking garage, parking lots, entrances to residential premises. Video surveillance will also be carried out outside and inside buildings using camcorders, as well as street cameras located outside the premises. All means of video surveillance of the highest class, therefore, when purchasing an elite apartment in a new building in Minsk, you can be sure of the safety of your car. It is also provided for the convenience of residents that one elevator from the sections of the residential complex will fall onto the floors of the garage-parking.
Apartment building Kvartiry vblizi Cnyanskogo vodohranilischa
Apartment building Kvartiry vblizi Cnyanskogo vodohranilischa
Minsk, Belarus
Price on request
Completion date: 2023
Multi-apartment low-rise building for 4-per. Ring in. Minsk. The picturesque and landscaped beach of the Tsnyansky reservoir is located just 500 meters from the building. Comfortable life near nature! Low-rise building consists of three residential buildings House 1: 16 apartments House 2: 20 apartments House 3:24 apartments Residential buildings are designed for two-, and three-story. Each section of the apartment building is equipped with an elevator. The design of residential buildings is non-pocarcastic, with a transverse arrangement of load-bearing walls of ceramic blocks. Apartments: 3-room – from 90.64 to 106.76 sq.m.; 4- com. – from 121.2 to 121.66 sq.m. Infrastructure: within walking distance of the residential complex, there is a modern sports complex with open and closed tennis courts, a gym and a sauna with a swimming pool, schools, kindergartens, clinics, shops. Cost of 1 m2 of the total area ( for SNB ) living quarters for citizens who are not registered with those in need of better housing conditions, legal entities and IP: House 1 — 3 718.10 bel. rubles; House 2 — 3 572.68 bel. rubles; House 3 — 3 253.54 bel. rubles. Cost of 1 m2 of the total area ( for SNB ) for citizens who are registered in need of better housing conditions in the administrations of the districts of. Minsk, organizations of the city. Minsk, without issuing directions to the administrations of the districts of. Minsk: House 1 — 3 325.61 bel. rubles; House 2 — 3 190.47 bel. rubles; House 3 — 2 902.48 bel. rubles. The procedure for making money. For the payment of funds, installment payments are provided until July 2023 ( inclusive ). An initial contribution of 40% of the total cost of the shared construction facility must be paid within 10 ( ten ) banking days - for residential premises, the construction of which is carried out by individuals and legal entities, not registered in need of better housing conditions. An initial contribution of 40% of the total cost of the shared construction facility must be paid within 15 ( fifteen ) banking days - for residential premises that are being built by citizens, registered in need of better housing conditions. Applications for contracts are accepted ( are registered ) at the address of. Minsk, pr. Independence, 46, office 1. Live in an environmentally friendly area of the city of Minsk, relax after a working day near the pond or spend the weekend with your family in the fresh air — the dream of many urban residents! In a residential complex located in a picturesque prestigious area near the Tsnyansky reservoir, this will become a reality!
Realting.com
Go
Tourist complex Tourist complex "Voloso"
Tourist complex Tourist complex "Voloso"
Pliuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Price on request
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Baza Voloso
For sale a promising tourist complex on the shores of Lake Voloso. Lake Voloso is the purest lake, the pearl of the water system of the Braslav Lakes National Park (Belarus). The lake is located 11 km northeast of the city of Braslav and belongs to the basin of the Druika River. The area of ​​the water surface is 4.21 km2, and the maximum depth is 29.3 m. The waters of the lake are clean and transparent throughout the year. The lake is also known as a habitat for relic crustaceans that have survived in this reservoir after the end of the last ice age. Some rare fish species are also found here, including eel and whitefish. Lake Voloso is surrounded on all sides by forest, which gives it a picturesque look. This is a rare offer for investors in the tourism industry! The tourist complex includes: 5 two-storey cottages each with an area of ​​180m/sq. bath complex with an area of ​​160m/sq. restaurant 300m/sq. security post 15 m/sq. land plot of 1 ha The buildings of the tourist complex are currently in varying degrees of readiness: the restaurant is 25% ready, the sauna is 50% ready, and the cottages are 70% ready. Prospects for the location of the tourist complex: Complex "Voloso" is located a few tens of meters from the shoreline of the lake. In the neighborhood - only beautiful meadows, fields and forests. The road to Braslav is about a kilometer away. The complex has a very advantageous location, as it will be included in a popular tourist area with great potential within the borders of three countries - Lithuania, Latvia and Belarus. The development of the tourist infrastructure of Belarus contributes to the growth of tourists' interest in the Braslav region, primarily due to health resorts, a range of new farmsteads for private recreation and the famous music festival Viva Braslav. In the future, work is underway to create European programs for the development of the tourism industry in Lithuania, Latvia and Belarus in this territory. The Voloso complex is perfect for conducting and further developing the tourism business in this popular region. Additionally: The owner has developed a concept for the construction of a mud bath, developed visuals for the design of the exterior and interior. Around the territory of the complex there are lands of a friendly peasant farm on an area of ​​56 hectares. The owners of the farm support the prospects for the development of the tourist orientation of the territory and are ready to join the project.   Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DBOfkXstnmM We will be happy to answer all your questions regarding the terms of sale and the desired value of the transaction.
Residential complex Promenade
Residential complex Promenade
Minsk, Belarus
from
€67,637
Area 39–109 m²
330 properties 330
LCD Promenade. A place you want to live in! You can get the keys and check into a new apartment really quick! The cost of a square metre in a new house starts from $1348. With a 100% down payment, the buyer is given a discount up to 2% of the cost of the apartment (approximatly $ 30 per 1 square metre). Also buyers have the opportunity to take advantage of the installment plan from the developer. You can get the keys to the new apartment by paying 20% of the cost. When buying an apartment by installments: On 1 year — increase in value by $10 per 1 m2. Until October 2024 — increase in value by $25 per 1 m2. Benefits: The residential complex is located in an environmentally friendly area, next to the parks and water ponds ( Drozdy reservoir, the Minsk Sea ). Developed infrastructure: kindergartens, schools, medical centers, shops, fitness — rooms, beauty and health studios. Developed transport infrastructure. 15 minutes to the city center. Low building density. Only finished apartments with modern layouts are sold in the complex. Apartments in the complex are built using the most advanced engineering systems. Well-located parking lots. A large number of sports and children’s playgrounds, as well as green areas. Apartments with French windows with wide window sills, glazed loggias, bright and sunny rooms, as well as combined partitions between rooms. Orona’s spacious elevators. The presence of the technical floor.
Cottage village LipkiVillage
Cottage village LipkiVillage
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
from
€94,746
Area 105–200 m²
23 properties 23
Completion date: 2023
< p > The implementation of construction projects will be carried out on lines to avoid endless construction. The implementation of the project will be divided into the 4 stage. < p > Currently, Construction of the tail 1 is underway within the street 1 -th in the number of 18 houses. < br /> The implementation period of the entire project will take the period from 2021 to 2023. < p > < p > All conditions for a comfortable life are provided < ul > < li > Urban environment < li > Comfort and security < li > The club town has housing attributes modern, while guaranteeing privacy and comfort. < li > Communications < li > Gas, water, wastewater are brought to each house and joined through a common system. < li > Architecture < li > The architectural and stylistic diversity of the village corresponds to the modern understanding of the country house. < li > Design Code < li > Brick, tiles, wood, metal, plaster. The general principle of zoning the fence is 1.6 meters high. < li > Forest < li > The forest territory adjacent to the village will be comfortably ennobled and equipped. < li > Roads < li > The town has 2 access roads, on the perimeter of the village roads and sidewalks are paved with tiles. < li > Shops < li > A store within walking distance with all the necessary assortment will be located in the urbanized area. < li > Sports area < li > Modern multifunctional platform for sports and healthy lifestyles. < li > Children's Play Area < li > Timely Play Area that your children will like. < li > Recreation area < li > A public square to relax and meet friends will be located nearby. < li > Prices < li > Affordable price range, a house with a plot will cost the price of an apartment in Minsk.
Residential complex Маэстро
Residential complex Маэстро
Minsk, Belarus
from
€110,181
Area 68–144 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Strateg Group
The main advantages and technical characteristics of  Maestro Deluxe Residences: 70 meters to  the new metro station Bogushevich Square. Location on one of the main streets of Minsk - Nemiga.    Apartments: 50 m2, 67 m2, 72 m2, 90 m2, 103 m2, 144 m2, 220 m2. Large panoramic windows around the perimeter. Amazing view. From 2 to 5 bathrooms in apartments. Underground parking for premium cars, pantries included. Electric vehicles recharge stations. Inneryard without cars access. Concierge service. Video surveillance of common areas of the entire Residential Complex. The apartments have places for dressing rooms, pantries, fitted wardrobes. Our monolithic-carcass residential complex is built from the most durable concrete brands of categories C30 / 37 and C25 / 30. According to the results of tests conducted by the accredited independent laboratory of BNTU, the structures exceed the strength and these indicators. Continuous facade glazing using two-chamber three-layer double-glazed windows provides the best insulation, as well as the maximum possible illumination of the rooms, prevents UV rays from penetrating, which allows you to maintain a favorable indoor microclimate (additional the strength point later). Improved noise insulation achieved using three-layer partitions between apartments. Partitions consist of 120 mm brick, 100 mm ceramic concrete and 40 mm mineral wool. Additional soundproofing of floors between floors is provided by the device of a soundproofing layer of mineral wool 40 mm between the floor plate and floor screed, which is by far the best solution used in house building. Apartments are provided with an individual elevator shaft with access control, which provides additional security, comfort and privacy. Our residential complex is provided with high-speed silent elevators: passenger and freight. Access to living quarters is carried out from the level of lobby and parking.  Elevators are custom-made for Maestro Residences with increased consumer qualities (exclusive decoration of elevator cabs). The ceiling height in each apartment is from 3 to 3.5 m, which in the future allows you to apply the most daring design solutions, including the allocation of several levels of zoning and anthresol in apartments. In apartments from 17 to 20 floor, the equipment of the emergency-exhaust ventilation is possible. The external walls of the apartments are continuous panoramic glazing, provide the best insolation and offer a beautiful view of the center of Minsk. Heating in apartments is carried out using built-in floor convectors, which allows you to realize any ideas of interior design and not to divert attention to unnecessary details. All apartments are freely planned, which, together with a high ceiling height, makes it possible to create an individual design of the premises, not limited to one level. Maestro Residences has an underground two-level parking, in which there are machine rooms with pantries, including an increased area for premium cars, as well as a motorway.  In addition, there is a machine-gun with the ability to device an electric charging station. On the roof of the parking there is a closed reception area equipped with a playground and a relaxation area free of access for cars. The entrance to the Maestro LCD is through a volumetric entrance group with a lobby, which houses a reception, a recreation area, a group of wc, as well as a room for washing pets paws. The towers of the residential complex are interconnected by a two-level stylo, which provides facilities for all necessary services that provide comfortable pastime and accommodation. For example, SPA lounge, bank, cafe, dry cleaning. The undeniable advantage of the Maestro Residences is its location in the very center of the city and its stepwise accessibility to all transport infrastructures, the best places for leisure and the park area. Jewish Memorial Square, Skver Adam Mickiewicz, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Internal Affairs, State Security Committee, branches of the Belarusian State University, Belarusian State Pedagogical University, Belarusbank, BelVEB Bank, railway station, Music theater, Theater. M. Gorky, the Church of St. Simeon and St. Helena, the most famous entertainment venues on the streets of Zybitskaya, Komsomolskaya, Nemiga - all within walking distance. Thanks to its unique facade, our residential complex won the competition of the Belarusian Union of Architects in the nomination "Living multi-story houses over 3 floors. The facade of LCD Maestro has no analogues in Belarus, because in addition to high-class and wear-resistant materials, we have added a note of creativity. And very soon the nightlife of the city will be decorated with the lights of an unusual 20-story building. The proper operation of the building is the key to increasing the amount of funds you have invested in the purchase of housing. We trust only a professional operating company, which will always as soon as possible skillfully eliminate any technical problems. After the completion of the facility, the entire infrastructure remains in the management of the professional operation service of LLC “Experational Company”, which guarantees a quick and high-quality response of our technical services. Buyers of apartments in our house are important not only increased comfort, but also status, which implies the presence of the most prosperous neighborhood, as well as the creation of a club of tenants of Maestro Residences. 
Residential complex Полесский
Residential complex Полесский
Brest, Belarus
from
€44,001
Area 50–86 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2022
Developer: Polesezhilstroy
Buy a dream apartment in the center of Brest. The new residential complex "Polessky" is a group of 18-story monolithic houses for 102 apartments and 9-storey brick for 90 apartments. A school and a kindergarten are within walking distance, in which you do not have to stand in line for children. And also in the immediate vicinity are clinics and hospitals, banks, shopping centers, the embankment, the city beach, the main pedestrian promenade of the city. The complex is created with landscaped yards without cars, a sufficient number of parking spaces are created in the territories adjacent to the house. Atraumatic playgrounds and closed bike parks harmoniously complement the intra-house space. The built-in rooms on the 1 floors of the entire residential complex host a variety of shops, cafes and service facilities. The houses are equipped with premium elevators of the American brand Otis. The entrance group will meet you with design. / p
Residential complex ЖК "Соколиный край"
Residential complex ЖК "Соколиный край"
Machulishchy, Belarus
from
€27,674
Area 28–80 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2022
The residential complex "Sokolin Territory" is located 15 km from Minsk on the highway P23 in the city of. Machulists. / p Metalstroyprofile LLC as a general contractor in November 2020. the start of the construction of a new quarter of low-rise buildings. The customer is the Republican Unitary Enterprise "Chief Directorate of Capital Construction" of the Office of the President of the Republic of Belarus. The complex consists of 21 residential buildings ( residential buildings 105000 m2 ), 2 shopping centers with an area of 3000 and 1000 m2 and a kindergarten with 230 seats with a swimming pool. / p LCD "Sokolin Territory" – is a comfortable and cozy complex combining the main trends of modern construction: / p ul lilow-rise brick houses with monolithic floors, entrance entrances and with closed landscaped yard territory; / li lithoughtful and comfortable layouts; / li limodern facade solutions; / li /ul The developer offers future tenants a large selection of layouts for every taste from small apartments - studios to spacious 3 - room apartments. An important distinguishing feature of the complex – the presence in all apartments of a separate kitchen - dining room with a total area of 17 to 33 sq.m. ( apartments of type 1 + 2, + 3 +, which significantly expands the functionality of the room in comparison with traditional cuisine, and also supports the development trends of modern residential real estate. / p All houses are built monolithically - frame technology. The outer load-bearing walls are made of ceramic blocks, internal inter-apartment walls made of bricks, partitions made of gypsum blocks. The blood is flat roll double-layer. / p The facade of houses will be made of linear panels ( ventilated facade ), which does not lose color over time, so houses will look attractive and tidy for a long time. / p It is possible to get to the Sokolinai Krai LCD with the S-Drzyzhny bus 296, 281, 308 to the Dergai stop, on Route 492 to the Machulishchi stop, as well as by train to the railway stop "Machulishchi. In 2023, it is planned to commission Art. metro "Slutsky Hotel", which will be located at the intersection of ul. L. Kizhevatogo and st. Korzhenevsky. From the metro station to the Sokoliny Krai LCD 15 km. / p Entrances to the residential building are designed through both from the street and from the courtyard. Places of common use with vestibules, wheelchairs and cleaning equipment rooms. / p
Business center K-one
Business center K-one
Kopisca, Belarus
from
€21,701
Area 16–331 m²
9 properties 9
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Si-treyding
The multifunctional complex « K-one » is an ideal place for business. Here you will find commercial premises, shops, parking spaces, offices and business apartments. This modern complex offers convenience and diversity for successful activities.
Residential complex "Современный"
Residential complex "Современный"
Viazań, Belarus
from
€22,988
Area 34–65 m²
14 properties 14
Agency: Staryy Stil
Residential complex "Modern" A convenient combination of the urban life format in an apartment building away from city blocks in a small cozy town is now a very popular option for housing in the big city zone. The residential complex is located in the city of Fanipol. Fanipol is one of the most cozy satellite cities near Minsk. Only 7 -10 minutes by car with a permitted speed of 120 km / h - and you are in Minsk. 20 minutes by minibus to the station “Mikhalovo”. Housing location: 9 MINUT by car to the Petrovshchina metro station 2 MINUTS walk to nurseries and kindergarten 5 MINUT on foot to the gymnasium and music school 3 MINUTS walk to the nearest store and pharmacy Infrastructure within walking distance of the complex: Yasli – Garden No. 5, “Yasli –Gard No. 1“ Baby ”, Secondary School No. 1, State Institution“ Gymnasium of the city of. Fanipolya ”, music school; Modern playground; Food Stores: Euroopt, Dobrozen; RCC "Belagroprombank"; Clinic, pharmacies. Places for walking with pets. Gym, fitness rooms; FOK is being built with a pool and sports sections; Stankovo Ecological Tourism Center. Velorozhka; UO "Center for the Creativity of Children and Youth"; Library; Cafe "Motel", "Grandfather of the Marchma"; River Bird with water activities. Apartments in the residential complex “Modern” are equipped with everything necessary. Ceiling height - 2.6m; Cement-sand screed; Input metal doors; Modern two-chamber double-glazed windows; Glazed loggia; Plumbing (bathroom, toilet); Cold and hot water meters; Electric wiring with the installation of sockets, switches and metering devices; Telephony and teleification; Heating radiators. Lending conditions: Priorbank OJSC under the Green Real Estate program.        
Villa Console House premium segment
Villa Console House premium segment
Minsk, Belarus
from
€1,66M
Area 498 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2022
Console house is a house with unique architecture and all the amenities necessary for a comfortable life of a modern person. The location within the city and at the same time the proximity to the reservoir Drozdzdy makes this place ideal for fans of urban infrastructure and recreation in nature. The house also features a spa-block with sauna and swimming pool, as well as a terrace with a bonfire zone, where it will be nice to spend time with family and friends during warm summer evenings. Location: Minsk, Vesninka, Verbna 13. Area: 445 m2 (house 330 m2, garage 45 m2, SPA 70 m2). Area of land: 10 hectares (life and inheritance gift). LIST OF EQUIPMENT INSTALLED IN THE HOUSE - Front door to the house tinted glass with a built-in "smart" lock with the opening of the phone, eyes, Fingerprints - Entrance gate and garage door (Hermann) - Entrance gate Fancyfence (Poland) - (goes down into the ground) - Installation of windows SecCo (Germany) and double glazing AGC (Russia) - Aluminum lining and sills on the windows - Roofing seamless Giperdesmo (Spain) - Aluminum sections of the fence (Poland) - Plastering walls of the fence, Plastering of walls, garage and natural concrete (Ceresit or analogue) - Curtain wall (Laminam and HPL-panels) - Storm sewer ACA (Poland) - landscaping ( granite slabs, Driveway, steps in the area patio, the entrance to the house - natural granite - Covering areas patio (granite or natural limestone (Russia or Portugal) - Auto irrigation area - Boiler Buderus (Germany) installation heating, warm floor from Compipe (Switzerland) - Professional equipment for water treatment home and spa - PVV at home and spa VTS (Poland), Frivent Pool Dehumidification ( Austria ) - Air-conditioning Daikin ( Japan ), slot grids ( Lithuania ) - Overflow pool 4X7 m - Pool water treatment system ( Germany ) - Jacuzzi - Seamless WiFi Ruckus Wireless ( USA ) and wireless "smart home" based on Amazon or Google ( USA ).
Residential quarter Minsk World Northern Europe Quarter
Residential quarter Minsk World Northern Europe Quarter
Minsk, Belarus
from
€48,069
Agency: OOO Bir Bay
The « Northern Europe » neighborhood is equipped with open parking lots and parking lots, playgrounds for children's games, surrounding garden areas. In the neighborhood design decisions, the rational functional zoning of the territory was applied, the parking and parking spaces were transferred to the periphery of the neighborhood, transit traffic through the courtyard territories was excluded. Here is a kindergarten and a shopping center. Due to the large area of façade glazing « Northern Europe » it not only looks ultramodern, but also adapts harmoniously to the architecture of neighboring neighborhoods. After the first quarter, the International Financial Center and the largest Avia Mall shopping and entertainment center in the Republic of Belarus are under construction. Within walking distance, the metro station « Aerodrome », which will open in 2023.
Cottage
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Price on request
Developer: Belikov Monolit
We will develop a practical planning solution, an architecture and construction project and a location on the premises. We calculate the construction costs taking into account your budget. Using the example of our properties, we select the optimal value solutions without impairing the quality and practicality.
Apartment building ENERGOSBEREGAYuSchIY PO B-RU NEPOKORENNYH 69
Apartment building ENERGOSBEREGAYuSchIY PO B-RU NEPOKORENNYH 69
Mahilyow, Belarus
from
€16,868
Area 46–118 m²
69 properties 69
Completion date: 2023
Developer: YurStroyMash
  Planned deadline: Q3 2023 Free layout, energy-saving home, step-by-step accessibility of shops, schools, kindergartens.   Cost m2: 1 km on the ground floor without finishing - 1.800 rubles. for m2 1 km on the ground floor with construction finishes - 2000 rubles. for m2 1 km on 2-10 floors without finishing - 1.900 rubles. for m2 1 km on 2-10 floors with construction finishes - 2.100 rubles. for m2 2-3 km on the ground floor without finishing - 1.750 rubles. for m2 2-3 km on the ground floor with construction finishes - 1.950 rubles. for m2 2-3 km on 2-10 floors without finishing - 1.850 rubles. for m2 2-3 km on 2-10 floors with construction finishes - 2.050 rubles. for m2 Layouts: 1-km 25.45 m2 2 km 68 and 69 m2 3-km 89, 95,109 and 117m2
Residential complex МК ФАРФОРОВЫЙ
Residential complex МК ФАРФОРОВЫЙ
Minsk, Belarus
from
€57,322
Area 39–1 431 m²
18 properties 18
Completion date: 2022
Developer: INFOREALT
MK "Farforovy" - a new multifunctional premium complex - class in the center of Minsk. / p Exclusive location: / p ul liwithin walking distance 2 metro lines – Art. Nemiga and Art. Pl. Yakub Kolas. It is planned to build a third branch. / li liIn 5 minutes walk Victory Park and Komsomol Lake with wonderful walking routes and equipped beaches. br / And if in spirit closer to walking along the promenade of the river – Whistle nearby. / li liPractically in the center of the cultural life of the capital: within walking distance, the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus, the theater of Belarusian drama, the Theater - the studio of the Film Actor ... / li liModern shopping centers, cafes, restaurants – at arm's length. / li /ul Modern architecture, panoramic elevators, yards without cars. / p Design scheme - monolithic frame with filling with gas-silicate blocks. br / Outdoor decoration – ventilated facade. br / Free-plan apartments, each thought out and unique. br / On the upper two floors - 14 and 15 - m - apartments with terraces. br / Silent elevators of imported production from underground parking are raised directly to the floors: / p ul lipassenger elevators - high-speed. / li licargo - passenger elevators - with a viewing window with city views. / li /ul Ceiling height in apartments with 2 on 12 floors – 2.8 meters, from 13 to 15 – 3 meter. The apartments are provided: / p ul lidressing rooms, pantries, places for fitted cabinets; / li liclimate - control. / li /ul The possibility is provided: / p ul liwarm floor installations; / li livideo surveillance; / li lisignaling; / li liapartment system for monitoring and filming meter readings by Internet - access from a computer or mobile phone; / li lithe ability to control parking spaces and entrance doors to the apartment and premises. / li /ul The apartment-by-apartment - exhaust ventilation units with heat utilization, automation kit and control panel have been designed. The installations are low noise, with night mode, equipped with a highly efficient recuperator with the ability to equip filters and additional options: / p ul litemperature control of each room; / li liinstallation of various hypoallergenic filters. / li /ul MK Porcelain - is a comfortable development-oriented commercial environment. Together with residential buildings inside the complex are the business - centers, SPA - center, built-in administratively - shopping rooms located on the first floors of houses under construction. Non-residential premises on the first floors are also actively sold. For the convenience of future residents, a kindergarten for 70 children has been attached to house 3B. / p Have fun buying an apartment in the center of Minsk at a bargain price!/ p Lead and develop your business in Porcelain!/ p
Cottage
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Price on request
Developer: Belikov Monolit
We will develop a practical planning solution, an architecture and construction project and a location on the premises. We calculate the construction costs taking into account your budget. Using the example of our properties, we select the optimal value solutions without impairing the quality and practicality.
Apartment building Жилой комплекс Gastello Minsk Residence
Apartment building Жилой комплекс Gastello Minsk Residence
Minsk, Belarus
from
€99,939
Completion date: 2022
Developer: Si-treyding
Gastello Minsk Residence residential complex - a multi-storey building with comfortable apartments from the developer "SI-Trading". br / The new residential complex is a four-section house ten floors high, designed taking into account all modern construction standards. The building is built using technologies that provide a fairly high level of comfort at a low cost per square meter of housing. br / New building will have good strength through the use of monolithic-carcass technology. The project provides for the insulation of the facade of the new building, which guarantees high energy efficiency. br / Each section will be equipped with silent elevators, a intercom is installed at the entrance to the entrance. New building is equipped with the necessary engineering systems. br / Address: g. Minsk, st. Gastello br / Housing class: Comfort br / Number of apartments: 186 br / Number of floors: 10 br / Number of parking spaces: 170 (underground parking) / p
Residential quarter Антоновский квартал
Residential quarter Антоновский квартал
Minsk, Belarus
from
€32,111
Area 59–99 m²
43 properties 43
Completion date: 2023
Developer: OAO BelATEP
The main idea underlying the work on the Antonovsky quarter was to create a modern residential complex that meets all the requirements of the time and satisfies the needs of its inhabitants for a comfortable stay. The most competent specialists made efforts to implement all the positive experience gained by the industry in order to create comfortable, high-quality and at the same time affordable housing. Extremely profitable location adds even greater value to these efforts and makes the offer unique in the capital’s real estate market, because all the necessary infrastructure already exists and is within walking distance.
Residential quarter Depo
Residential quarter Depo
Minsk, Belarus
from
€2,748
A new Depo quarter with residential buildings and public spaces is being built near Pobedy Square. This is the first time housing of this level is being built in the center of Minsk. Depo residents will be able to use the developed infrastructure that has been built over the years. Within walking distance are: Pobedy Square and its metro station The Central Children’s Park and the Janka Kupala Park The Bolshoi Theatre, a cinema and exhibition complex Shops, restaurants, coffee shops Medical centres Kindergartens, schools, universities Places of Interest A project by a famous architect The project of the quarter was developed by Moscow architect Sergey Skuratov. Its premium clinker brick facades, which are harmoniously combined with the construction of the Soviet Neoclassical era, hides the most advanced solutions. floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows ceilings over 3 meters high individual ventilation ducts in each apartment in-floor convectors freon ducts for air conditioners elevator from your floor to the underground parking closed courtyard uniquely equipped courtyard and grounds near the house Private area On a closed area of 6.7 hectares, houses up to seven floors high are being built. The entrance to the area will be accessible by a facial scanner or fingerprint check. Original landscaping Almost half of the space is occupied by a green area, for which plants were selected by landscape design specialists. The yards are equipped with children’s playgrounds, recreation and sports areas. New pedestrian street A pedestrian street separates the Depo quarter into two parts, which are connected by a bridge. There are boutiques and restaurants, a supermarket, a large fitness center and even an artificial pond. Over 800 parking spaces Each apartment is assigned a parking space in the underground parking, which can be accessed from any house directly by elevator, without stepping outside. Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet Depo ’s apartments as many dressing rooms and bathrooms as they have bedrooms. Every member of the family will have their own space. Additionally, you will notice a large master bedroom, which has entrances to its own bathroom and dressing room. Pantries and laundries Comfortable storerooms will be created in the basement for residents. And the apartments include special rooms for washing and the storage of cleaning equipment — laundry rooms. * The cost of the property is indicated per square meter
Apartment building Minsk World Dom Adriatik
Apartment building Minsk World Dom Adriatik
Minsk, Belarus
from
€32,000
Completion date: 2027
Agency: OOO Bir Bay
House « Adriatic » — for business and accommodation! A 15-story house with investment apartments for the comfort of residents and business owners will be built with 2-storey underground parking. On the 1st floor there is 31 built-in rooms with a ceiling height of 3.3 m for successful commercial activities. Business owners at Minsk World have repeatedly reported high returns! Commercial premises in the house « Adriatic » are designed with separate entrances from the street and courtyard territory, sanitary rooms and storage equipment in each room. 6 commercial premises are also designed on the -1 (semi-underground) floor. On the underground and semi-underground floors there will be pantries for residents of the house. On -1 and -2 floors of parking, the project provides access from all upper floors. 8 elevators are located in the house « Adriatic » dispersed, in groups of 2. In the house « Adriatic » there will be 4 entrance groups. All of them are through: one exit will lead to a safe adjacent territory, and the second — to the street. Panduses for mothers with strollers and people with disabilities are provided.  The new location of the multifunctional complex Minsk World is designed as a complex of six 15-story buildings. The adjacent territory will be completely safe, transit traffic is not provided for cars. In the center of the quarter, a wide pedestrian boulevard is designed, places for recreation, decorative elements of improvement (fontans).
Apartment building Minsk World House Wave
Apartment building Minsk World House Wave
Minsk, Belarus
from
€67,568
Agency: OOO Bir Bay
  The multifunctional and business, residential and entertainment, sports and financial complex Minsk World is being built on the runways of the first Belarusian airport « Minsk-1 ». Area buildings — 340 ha residential buildings — 2 200 000 m2 public premises — 1 400 000 m2. Minsk World implements the advanced urban development concept « 15-minute city », which provides for the walking accessibility of all facilities necessary for the lives of children and adults, the elderly and persons with disabilities.     Together with houses named after the illustrious world capitals, in neighborhoods that are named for continents and continents, work and / or designed: coffee houses and small restaurants private medical rooms and modern clinics kindergartens and schools fitness centers and yoga studios safe and bright children's towns with a soft coverage of the playground thief territories, team game stadiums and tennis courts a new city park with an area of about 40 hectares with recreation and entertainment areas for children and adults. New buildings Minsk World The team of Belarusian and foreign urban planners is working on the embodiment in the houses of a multifunctional complex of the best trends in modern world architecture. Minsk World — is a 21 residential quarter, each of which has from 10 to 12 beautiful monolithic-frame buildings. The houses of the complex design both small studios and spacious penthouses, as well as prestigious apartments with private terraces and a separate entrance. In new buildings Minsk World you are waiting for: spacious and artfully designed design lobby with reception and concierge, a toilet room with a changing table and a lad wash, places for guests to relax with a small letter panoramic elevators from the window of which a beautiful picture of the complex free-plan apartments where you can implement any design project finished apartments for instantaneous instilling or efficient use in a profitable rental business glazed loggias, French balconies, panoramic windows through which a lot of light comes all year round commercial premises with separate input and ventilation, where you can implement any startup or develop an existing business project Adjacent territory There is no transit traffic of vehicles. This is a place of rest for adults and children with sports and children's games, tennis courts and basketball stadiums. A school or kindergarten is operating, under construction or designed on the territory of each quarter. Motor Vehicle Comfort Parking spaces are located on the outside of the quarters. Direct access to one of the new highways of Minsk was provided. You can drive to anywhere in the city by car in 15 minutes. For the best protection of the vehicle, parking lots with video surveillance, round-the-clock security, automated access to the owner in 24/7 mode are already working and are being built. Some of them are integrated with the ( shopping center for motorists ). Transport accessibility Public transport stops are located around the perimeter of the quarters. The route map allows you to quickly get to remote areas of Minsk even during rush hours. The metro station « Kowalskaya Sloboda » operates on the territory of the multifunctional complex. The opening of the metro station « Aerodrome », where the porcelain is being finished, is expected in the summer of 2023. Best place for four-legged friends and owners On the territory of the multifunctional complex there are places for walking and basic training for four-legged friends, where you can spend time with the dog, improving its physical shape and giving a boost of vigor. International Financial Center and Avia Mall An International Financial Center is being built at Minsk World to implement business projects and build a successful business career. Next to it will appear one of the largest ( ≈ 138,000 m2 ) in our country shopping and entertainment centers Avia Mall, where you will find a record number of brands ( ≈ 500 stores and boutiques ), there will be a big hypermarket. On a huge ( ≈ 9000 m2 ) food court you will be pleased with the widest palette of Belarusian and foreign dishes. The appearance of these objects on the map of the multifunctional complex will allow you to correlate the complex with the best business quarters of other countries and will cause m2 growth in new buildings. Minsk World – investment in success.  
Cottage Tipovoy dom
Cottage Tipovoy dom
Minsk, Belarus
Price on request
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Belikov Monolit
A small but cozy and ergonomic house with an area of 80 square meters is perfect for year-round life. The design of the house is designed in a classic style that will always be relevant like expensive wine. The architecture of the house is calm and reserved, and the decoration uses bright tones that offer an atmosphere of harmony and comfort. The division of the house is characterized by comfort and functionality. In this project we combined the kitchen with the dining room, which visually expands the room and makes the room more stylish and practical. With the one-story building, you can create a barrier-free environment in which every family member can feel comfortable and safe. The project also includes a spacious terrace in front of the house, which becomes a place for emotional meetings and pleasant discussions. This house will be a great solution for a young couple or a small family, as well as a magnet for guests who want to come back to you again and again!
Residential complex Novaya Borovaya
Residential complex Novaya Borovaya
Kopisca, Belarus
from
€35,081
Area 81 m²
1 property 1
Imagine a place where everything is thought out to the smallest detail, a city-community with a special atmosphere where people trust each other. All of this is Novaya Borovaya. Despite the fact that each quarter is different from all others in its infrastructure, planning and general mood, they all form a single, European-style urban environment. The district is located on a plot of more than 100 hectares, next to the main avenue of Minsk. The project won the «Home Awards: Best for Life in the Field of Repair, Construction, Architecture and Design in Belarus» in the nomination «Best Residential District». Novaya Borovaya is a place where ideas and technologies create a comfortable environment for life, work and study. Construction is carried out according to the unusual, at least for Belarus, concept of SMART+SOCIAL, which involves the creation of the most developed social infrastructure. Every detail in Novaya Borovaya is created with love for its inhabitants, so the first thing guests of the district notice is its attention to detail. At the same time, together with housing, other necessary infrastructure is being developed: three kindergartens, a modern school, a sports complex with swimming pools, and a shopping center have already been built. Small shops also operate on the ground floors of the buildings. Special attention is paid to the pets of Novaya Borovaya, who get the best living conditions.
Cottage Tipovoy dom
Cottage Tipovoy dom
Minsk, Belarus
Price on request
Developer: Belikov Monolit
We implement your ideas Our extensive design experience enables us to say with confidence that we can easily fulfill your every need. Our projects include luxurious cottages of more than 600 square meters. and small cozy houses less than 100 square meters. Each of our buildings is a work that is carried out by experts "as for themselves". We are very happy about your plans.
Cottage
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Price on request
Developer: Belikov Monolit
We will develop a practical planning solution, an architecture and construction project and a location on the premises. We calculate the construction costs taking into account your budget. Using the example of our properties, we select the optimal value solutions without impairing the quality and practicality.
Apartment building Жилой дом по переулку Горный, 8
Apartment building Жилой дом по переулку Горный, 8
Minsk, Belarus
from
€102,762
Completion date: 2019
Developer: Makroinzhiniring
The system is located in the central part of. Minsk in the Sovetsky per. Berg district, 8 and borders on the west side of the trans. Mountain; from the north -, south - and east side – with existing residential buildings. The relief of the site with a pronounced slope in the south - west, south - eastward direction. There is a two-story parking lot in the house on the lower levels. The house was put into operation in 2019, is currently being actively populated and a partnership between owners is being created. Apartments are for sale with a high quality black finish. Apartments are freely planned and can easily make changes. We offer individual rates. It is also possible to design projects by Italian masters with turnkey repairs using materials, plumbing, machinery and furniture that are delivered directly from Italian factories. You will take care of our resolutions!
Cottage Tipovoy dom
Cottage Tipovoy dom
Minsk, Belarus
Price on request
Developer: Belikov Monolit
Thanks to our experience and advanced technologies, we are sure to guarantee all work and always stick to the project deadlines.
Apartment building MinskWorld Dom Helsinki
Apartment building MinskWorld Dom Helsinki
Minsk, Belarus
from
€48,910
Agency: OOO Bir Bay
In the prestigious « Helsinki » home, which is completely ready for relocation and settlement, sales began.  The best time to become the owner of luxury real estate in the multifunctional complex MinskWorld. In the 25-story new building you can choose a house ranging from 27 to 74 square meters. From cozy studios to spacious 4-room apartments! Ceiling height from 2 to 24 floors — 2.72 m. On the upper, 25th floor, this – 3 meters. Three elevators can be reached from the design lobby, one of which is – panoramic. In the lobby there is a concierge workplace, a courier reception area and guest meetings. Advantages of the house « Helsinki »: indoor partitions equipped, finishing in the Scandinavian style. House « Helsinki » — apartments « turnkey »! Laminate is already laid in rooms and hallways, in the kitchen and in the pantry. The walls are glued with wallpaper, white matte ceilings are pulled. White wallpapers for painting allow you to decorate your apartments for your taste. Technology allows you to paint such walls up to 6 times. Interroom and metal anti-vandal front doors are installed. Panoramic windows will provide sunlight in the rooms all year round. The sanitary facilities are decorated with porcelain and ceramic tiles, and a design wall decor is used. High-quality plumbing installed. The apartments have installed electrical equipment: sockets, switches, and water metering devices are installed. In the suspended ceilings – modern lamps. It remains only to arrange furniture and interior items! Benefits of Minsk World: The approaches of the houses of the multifunctional complex are cross-cutting. One of the exits leads to the adjacent territory of ( for pedestrian safety, the transit traffic of vehicles ) is excluded here, and the second — towards the adjacent highway. Minsk World is being built in the advanced urban development concept « 15-minute city ». This multifunctional complex will become the new cultural and entertainment, business, educational and economic center of the capital.
Residential quarter Minsk World Happy Planet Quarter
Residential quarter Minsk World Happy Planet Quarter
Minsk, Belarus
from
€44,873
Completion date: 2023
Agency: OOO Bir Bay
  The multifunctional and business, residential and entertainment, sports and financial complex Minsk World is being built on the runways of the first Belarusian airport « Minsk-1 ». Area buildings — 340 ha residential buildings — 2 200 000 m2 public premises — 1 400 000 m2. Minsk World implements the advanced urban development concept « 15-minute city », which provides for the walking accessibility of all facilities necessary for the lives of children and adults, the elderly and persons with disabilities.     Together with houses named after the illustrious world capitals, in neighborhoods that are named for continents and continents, work and / or designed: coffee houses and small restaurants private medical rooms and modern clinics kindergartens and schools fitness centers and yoga studios safe and bright children's towns with a soft coverage of the playground thief territories, team game stadiums and tennis courts a new city park with an area of about 40 hectares with recreation and entertainment areas for children and adults. New buildings Minsk World The team of Belarusian and foreign urban planners is working on the embodiment in the houses of a multifunctional complex of the best trends in modern world architecture. Minsk World — is a 21 residential quarter, each of which has from 10 to 12 beautiful monolithic-frame buildings. The houses of the complex design both small studios and spacious penthouses, as well as prestigious apartments with private terraces and a separate entrance. In new buildings Minsk World you are waiting for: spacious and artfully designed design lobby with reception and concierge, a toilet room with a changing table and a lad wash, places for guests to relax with a small letter panoramic elevators from the window of which a beautiful picture of the complex free-plan apartments where you can implement any design project finished apartments for instantaneous instilling or efficient use in a profitable rental business glazed loggias, French balconies, panoramic windows through which a lot of light comes all year round commercial premises with separate input and ventilation, where you can implement any startup or develop an existing business project Adjacent territory There is no transit traffic of vehicles. This is a place of rest for adults and children with sports and children's games, tennis courts and basketball stadiums. A school or kindergarten is operating, under construction or designed on the territory of each quarter. Motor Vehicle Comfort Parking spaces are located on the outside of the quarters. Direct access to one of the new highways of Minsk was provided. You can drive to anywhere in the city by car in 15 minutes. For the best protection of the vehicle, parking lots with video surveillance, round-the-clock security, automated access to the owner in 24/7 mode are already working and are being built. Some of them are integrated with the ( shopping center for motorists ). Transport accessibility Public transport stops are located around the perimeter of the quarters. The route map allows you to quickly get to remote areas of Minsk even during rush hours. The metro station « Kowalskaya Sloboda » operates on the territory of the multifunctional complex. The opening of the metro station « Aerodrome », where the porcelain is being finished, is expected in the summer of 2023. Best place for four-legged friends and owners On the territory of the multifunctional complex there are places for walking and basic training for four-legged friends, where you can spend time with the dog, improving its physical shape and giving a boost of vigor. International Financial Center and Avia Mall An International Financial Center is being built at Minsk World to implement business projects and build a successful business career. Next to it will appear one of the largest ( ≈ 138,000 m2 ) in our country shopping and entertainment centers Avia Mall, where you will find a record number of brands ( ≈ 500 stores and boutiques ), there will be a big hypermarket. On a huge ( ≈ 9000 m2 ) food court you will be pleased with the widest palette of Belarusian and foreign dishes. The appearance of these objects on the map of the multifunctional complex will allow you to correlate the complex with the best business quarters of other countries and will cause m2 growth in new buildings. Minsk World – investment in success.  

New real estate in Belarus: types of properties, their advantages, and prices

Belarus is a unique Eastern European country rich with magnificent nature and traditions. The country is also famous for its numerous attractions and developed industry. In recent years, many new buildings have been constructed here according to European standards, and are already in high demand.

What is the new housing in Belarus?

Local newbuilds are residential apartment complexes built of brick, joint blocks, or concrete. They are located not only in the cities but also in the suburbs. On the Realting.com platform, newbuilds in Belarus have bigger living spaces, wider entrances, and creative technologies, compared to old housing. The residential complexes also have developed social infrastructure: stores, coffee shops, hairdressers, and other facilities, which are often located on the ground floors of the buildings.

In addition to residential complexes, there are many cottage communities in Belarus. This is a great option for those, who want to live in a private house with a plot of land away from the hustle and bustle of big cities. The cottages are often equipped with all utility systems. The communities are 10-30 minutes away from towns.

Why to buy a property here?

There are many reasons to buy housing in a new building in Belarus:

  • low prices for goods and services in comparison with neighboring countries;
  • clean environment: 65% of the country’s territory is forested;
  • friendly and hospitable people;
  • many educational institutions.

New housing in Belarus: the best cities to choose from

The most profitable investment option is Minsk, the capital of the country. Local new real estate is always in demand among both buyers and tenants. Properties located in the city center are the most liquid.

Besides the capital, consider the following provincial capitals Grodno, Brest, Gomel, Vitebsk, and Mogilev. There are many properties for sale in these cities. The construction quality of a local apartment in new building is one of the best ones in Belarus. However, real estate in these cities is more suitable for living than for investment. This is because of the low local level of wages and lack of tourists.

As for the cost of real estate, prices for apartments in new buildings in Belarus are low in all cities except the capital. On the Realting.com platform, the prices vary from €500 to €1000 per square meter. In Minsk, properties are often at least twice more expensive.

Frequently Asked Questions about New Buildings in Belarus

What is the average price per square meter in new residential projects in Belarus?

The cost of apartments in new buildings from the developer depends on the location of the property. Most expensive are apartments in the capital of the country - Minsk. Here, sellers are asking about €1500-2000 per square meter. In other regions, the average cost of apartments in Belarus from the developers and private sellers ranges from 700 to 1200 euros per square meter.

What are the conditions for foreigners to buy housing in new development projects in Belarus?

Foreigners can freely buy apartments in new buildings throughout the country. For the purchase of apartments worth 150 thousand euros and more, foreigners get an unlimited residence permit. To purchase a new housing foreigners need to have a passport of their country and its translation certified by a notary. The certificate of registration in the Republic of Belarus is also needed. Purchased real estate foreigner can use for personal residence, rental and resale.

What types of apartments are available in new buildings?

New real estate in Belarus offers different types of apartments. Especially in demand are studios, duplexes, flats with open floor plans.
Realting.com
Go