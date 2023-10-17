New real estate in Belarus: types of properties, their advantages, and prices
Belarus is a unique Eastern European country rich with magnificent nature and traditions. The country is also famous for its numerous attractions and developed industry. In recent years, many new buildings have been constructed here according to European standards, and are already in high demand.
What is the new housing in Belarus?
Local newbuilds are residential apartment complexes built of brick, joint blocks, or concrete. They are located not only in the cities but also in the suburbs. On the Realting.com platform, newbuilds in Belarus have bigger living spaces, wider entrances, and creative technologies, compared to old housing. The residential complexes also have developed social infrastructure: stores, coffee shops, hairdressers, and other facilities, which are often located on the ground floors of the buildings.
In addition to residential complexes, there are many cottage communities in Belarus. This is a great option for those, who want to live in a private house with a plot of land away from the hustle and bustle of big cities. The cottages are often equipped with all utility systems. The communities are 10-30 minutes away from towns.
Why to buy a property here?
There are many reasons to buy housing in a new building in Belarus:
- low prices for goods and services in comparison with neighboring countries;
- clean environment: 65% of the country’s territory is forested;
- friendly and hospitable people;
- many educational institutions.
New housing in Belarus: the best cities to choose from
The most profitable investment option is Minsk, the capital of the country. Local new real estate is always in demand among both buyers and tenants. Properties located in the city center are the most liquid.
Besides the capital, consider the following provincial capitals Grodno, Brest, Gomel, Vitebsk, and Mogilev. There are many properties for sale in these cities. The construction quality of a local apartment in new building is one of the best ones in Belarus. However, real estate in these cities is more suitable for living than for investment. This is because of the low local level of wages and lack of tourists.
As for the cost of real estate, prices for apartments in new buildings in Belarus are low in all cities except the capital. On the Realting.com platform, the prices vary from €500 to €1000 per square meter. In Minsk, properties are often at least twice more expensive.