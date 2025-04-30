  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region

New buildings for sale in Vitsebsk Region

Braslaw District
2
Pluski selski Savet
1
Opsauski selski Savet
1
Tourist complex Tourist complex "Voloso"
Opsauski selski Savet, Belarus
from
$1,32M
Number of floors 2
For sale a promising tourist complex on the shores of Lake Voloso. Lake Voloso is the purest lake, the pearl of the water system of the Braslav Lakes National Park (Belarus). The lake is located 11 km northeast of the city of Braslav and belongs to the basin of the Druika River. The ar…
Developer
Baza Voloso
Cottage Dom na Braslavskih ozerah
Pluski selski Savet, Belarus
from
$265,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 213 m²
1 real estate object 1
Located: on the Braslav lakes of the ice age (Lake Sunda flows into the network of lakes). The lake group includes 74 lakes with a total area of ​​about 130 km2, incredible beauty of glacial landscapes, endless surface of lakes, untouched forests and clean fresh air. There are a lot of…
Agency
LuckyFish
