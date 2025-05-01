  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Minsk District

Baraulanski selski Savet
Business center Premer
Kopishche, Belarus
from
$31,050
Number of floors 16
Area 23–148 m²
7 real estate objects 7
Residential apartments in the Premier business center are modern apartments in a class A building located in Uruchye - a dynamically developing area of ​​Minsk. When buying an apartment - a parking space as a gift! This is an already built facility, which has a cafe, car wash, shops, a f…
Si-treyding
Business center K-one
Kopishche, Belarus
from
$22,904
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
Area 16–37 m²
9 real estate objects 9
The multifunctional complex « K-one » is an ideal place for business. Here you will find commercial premises, shops, parking spaces, offices and business apartments. This modern complex offers convenience and diversity for successful activities.
Si-treyding
