  2. Belarus
  3. Machulishchy

New buildings for sale in Machulishchy

apartments
1
Residential complex ЖК "Соколиный край"
Machulishchy, Belarus
from
$29,209
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 5
Area 28–80 m²
5 real estate objects 5
The residential complex "Sokoliniy Kray" is located 15 km from Minsk on the P23 highway in the urban settlement of Machulishchi.OOO "Metallstroyprofil" as the general contractor began construction of a new low-rise development quarter in November 2020. The customer is the Republican Unitary …
Developer
OOO Metallstroyprofil
