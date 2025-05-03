Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouse
  5. Garage

Townhouses with garage for sale in Montenegro

Bar
5
Budva
11
Tivat
20
Petrovac na Moru
5
7 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
​​​​​​AVAILABLE: Townhouses: 141 m2 (2 bedrooms) + 64 m2 yard + 13 m2 pool - €964,000; 136 m…
$635,388
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
9 townhouses in 3 separate buildings. Completion date - 12.2024 Amenities: 4 floors + mezzan…
$674,144
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse
Budva, Montenegro
Area 220 m²
4 townhouses in 1 building. Area 220 m2 to 224 m2 from 670,000 €. Special offer until 01.09.…
$694,887
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
A townhouse in the center of the Bar. Fully ready to move in. Furniture and repairs.  2 f…
$295,161
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Living area: 148m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 + guest toilet Private swimming pool, barbecu…
$460,312
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Part of an ancient stone house on the shore of the Bay of Kotor, located in the seaside vill…
$440,854
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in the village of Orahovac, Bay of Kotor. The townhouse of 178 m2 has …
$411,676
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский

