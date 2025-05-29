Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Petrovac
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Petrovac, Montenegro

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
ID BD-105/05Townhouse for sale in Petrovac | 3 bedrooms | 100 m2Cozy, fully legalized two-st…
$359,506
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Black Mount
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom townthouse in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2198 Two-story townhouse for sale in Petrovac. City: Petrovac Area: 100 m² Co…
$330,305
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
areas and structure Townhausov: Votanhausmezhimylagydvyad195M ², the gap of the 360M ², 301…
$519,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse Petrovac We offer you a modern and comfortable townhouse, ideal for year-round li…
$326,313
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
areas and structure Townhausov: Votanhausmezhimylagydvyad195M ², the gap of the 360M ², 301…
$729,820
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$338,556
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go