  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouse
  5. Swimming pool

Pool Townhouses for sale in Montenegro

Bar
5
Budva
11
Tivat
20
Petrovac na Moru
5
14 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1587 Luxury Townhouse with Pool & Sauna in Leševići – €270,000 Description: Three-…
$292,305
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Blizikuci Budva Riviera. Unique townhouses. Total area: 220 sq. m on a plot of 154 sq. m,…
$681,947
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1373 🏡 LUXURY TOWNHOUSES IN DONJA LASTVA – PREMIUM LIVING 📍 Location: Tivat, Donja …
$501,900
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
🔥HOT PRICE!🔥 Townhouse in Blizikuca with Direct Sea View 🌊 🔐The property is ready! A mode…
$719,139
3 bedroom townthouse in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
Duplex structure: 3 floors: 1st floor: Kitchen-living room, 1 bathroom, hallway, terrace. 2n…
$366,191
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A new settlement of 30 residential buildings, 6 km from the center of Tivat. All houses have…
$359,911
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
9 townhouses in 3 separate buildings. Completion date - 12.2024 Amenities: 4 floors + mezzan…
$674,144
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
areas and structure Townhausov: Votanhausmezhimylagydvyad195M ², the gap of the 360M ², 301…
$519,800
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
areas and structure Townhausov: Votanhausmezhimylagydvyad195M ², the gap of the 360M ², 301…
$729,820
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse
Budva, Montenegro
Area 220 m²
4 townhouses in 1 building. Area 220 m2 to 224 m2 from 670,000 €. Special offer until 01.09.…
$694,887
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kumbor, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 1451 🏘 LUXURY TOWNHOUSES IN PORTO NOVI – VENETIAN ELEGANCE IN MONTENEGRO 📍 Location…
$1,98M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2224 For sale: ready luxury townhouses with sea views in Blizikucha. Key Features: …
Price on request
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Townhouse structure: 1st floor: Kitchen-living room, 1 bathroom, hallway, open terrace with …
$238,543
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1933 For Sale: Townhouse in a Club Complex, City of Bar.   Townhouse Area: 132 m…
$207,360
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски

