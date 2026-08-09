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Townhouses in Tivat, Montenegro

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19 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 101 m²
​​​​​​AVAILABLE: Townhouses: 141 m2 (2 bedrooms) + 64 m2 yard + 13 m2 pool - €964,000; 136 m…
$705,099
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3 bedroom townthouse in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
ChatGPT said: Townhouses in Tivat — Donja Lastva Modern townhouses in one of the most pres…
$753,938
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3 bedroom townthouse in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 357 m²
RESIDENCE PERMIT FOR REAL ESTATE✅ My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pr…
Price on request
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$349,106
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Modern Mediterranean-Style Townhouses Perfect for living and investment! …
$394,567
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
LOCATION The townhouse is in central Tivat, just 100 m from the sea and beach. Tivat Airpor…
$347,543
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3 bedroom townthouse in 28, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
28, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish townhouses for sale in one of the most attractive areas of Tivat — Donja Lastva. A …
$758,118
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 3
Prodiutsya novaye taunhousы in gilome complexe premium-classa Lassia Park, TivatID-358📍 Loca…
$718,761
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Townhouse in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 80 m²
Montenegro. REALESTATE. Happiness🌏🇲🇪Premium residential complex, unique in its location, lev…
$317,925
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 286 m²
$830,018
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 3
$660,119
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3 bedroom townthouse in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 3
$1,18M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 193 m²
Description Tivat Riviera, Kavac district. New villas from the Developer with panoramic vie…
$486,520
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 3
$1,04M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
Description Tivat Riviera, Kavach district. New villas from the Developer with panoramic vie…
$297,318
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 3
$784,568
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 236 m²
Description Tivat Riviera, Kavac district. New villas from the Developer with panoramic vie…
$702,751
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Townhouse in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 100 m²
For sale townhouses 50 meters from the sea in Djurasevici, Tivat. Two-level townhouses of 1…
$249,597
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Tivat. Duplex apartments. Townhouse in a cottage village of 36 houses. Consists of …
$338,257
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