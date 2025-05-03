Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Montenegro

Bar
5
Budva
11
Tivat
20
Petrovac na Moru
5
18 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 139 m²
Interesting investment project! Large old house on a huge plot on the second line from th…
$475,153
Leave a request


Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom townthouse in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse Petrovac We offer you a modern and comfortable townhouse, ideal for year-round li…
$326,313
Leave a request


Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1373 🏡 LUXURY TOWNHOUSES IN DONJA LASTVA – PREMIUM LIVING 📍 Location: Tivat, Donja …
$501,900
Leave a request


Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pobrde, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pobrde, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse #1 – 147 m2 – 245.000€ Townhouse #2 – 142 m2 – 245.000€ There is the possibili…
$263,012
Leave a request


Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
areas and structure Townhausov: Votanhausmezhimylagydvyad195M ², the gap of the 360M ², 301…
$519,800
Leave a request


Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Luxury Townhouses Donja Lastva: an enclave of luxury living in Donja Lastva, Montenegro. Nin…
$602,004
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
$293,023
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
For sale an amazing townhouse with an area of 190 m2. Land area 213 m2, Pool area 18…
$625,604
Leave a request


Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Radovici, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Offered for sale are unique townhouses located in the resort village of Djurashovichi. The b…
$3,288
Leave a request


Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Living area: 148m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 + guest toilet Private swimming pool, barbecu…
$460,312
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2224 For sale: ready luxury townhouses with sea views in Blizikucha. Key Features: …
Price on request
Leave a request


Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Townhouse structure: 1st floor: Kitchen-living room, 1 bathroom, hallway, open terrace with …
$238,543
Leave a request


Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Part of an ancient stone house on the shore of the Bay of Kotor, located in the seaside vill…
$440,854
Leave a request


Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
An amazing townhouse with an area of 155 m2 for sale. The area of the land is 174 m2. …
$510,361
Leave a request


Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom townthouse in Radovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
The Peaks residences represent a harmony of traditional Montenegrin architecture and modern …
$2,02M
Leave a request


Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom townthouse in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE WITH POOL IN THE GREEN HILL RESORT, ORAHOVAC, KOTOR Area: 148 sqm 3 b…
$471,092
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Kavac, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
$364,896
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in the village of Orahovac, Bay of Kotor. The townhouse of 178 m2 has …
$411,676
Leave a request


Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский

