  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Central Point, Jednosoban stan, Izdavanje

Residential quarter Central Point, Jednosoban stan, Izdavanje

Podgorica, Montenegro
Price on request
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 30382
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdavanje luksuznog stana – Central Point, Podgorica   📍 Lokacija: Central Point 🏠 Struktura: Jednosoban stan 📐 Površina: 47 m² 🚗 Garažno mjesto uključeno   Stan je moderno opremljen, svijetao i funkcionalan, smješten u jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici. U neposrednoj blizini se nalaze tržni centar, marketi, kafići, restorani i sve što je potrebno za ugodan život.   💶 Cijena: 700 € mjesečno (sa garažnim mjestom)

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$146,701
Residential complex Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$524,055
Residential complex Tivat Park
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$117,796
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Residential quarter Stan 76 m² na Prodaju – Kruševac, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$998
You are viewing
Residential quarter Central Point, Jednosoban stan, Izdavanje
Podgorica, Montenegro
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Izdaje se jednosoban stan, povrsine 42m2 u kompleksu Central Point. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan se nalazi na odlicnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih sadrzaja neophodnik za svakodnevni zivot, u blizini trznog centra "Big fashi…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 86 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 86 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 86 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 86 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 86 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 86 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 86 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$187,778
Na prodaju trosoban stan 86m2, na Zabjelu, u blizini tornja. Stan je djelimicno renoviran, nalazi se na drugom spratu. Struktura stana: hodnik, dnevna soba, predsoblje, 3 spavace sobe, kuhinja, trpezarija, kupatilo, toalet, 2 terase. U sklopu stambenog prostora postoji i pravo koristenja pod…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residence Emerald Residence
Residence Emerald Residence
Residence Emerald Residence
Residence Emerald Residence
Residence Emerald Residence
Show all Residence Emerald Residence
Residence Emerald Residence
Sustas, Montenegro
from
$77,942
Number of floors 11
Area 36–73 m²
6 real estate properties 6
The creators of the residential complex "Emerald Residence" are convinced that living in Montenegro today according to the principle "My Home is my Fortress" is not modern. People want new, more harmonious relationships both with nature and among themselves. To do this, we take the space of…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
36.0 – 57.1
128,963 – 164,017
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0 – 73.5
176,237 – 202,371
Commercial property
51.0
90,658
Developer
Emerland Residence
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications