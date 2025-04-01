Residential quarter Stan 151 m² na Prodaju – Kruševac, Podgorica

  1. Realting.com
Podgorica, Montenegro
$338,000
10
ID: 28603
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Na prodaju trosoban stan u blizini Central pointa. Stan je smješten na šestom spratu i orjentisan je jugoistočno.Stan je idealnog rasporeda i izuzetno je osvijetljen i prostran. Jedna spavaća soba ima izlaz na terasu i sopstveno kupatilo, dok preostale dvije su u odvojenom bloku gdje se nalaze hodnik i kupatilo.Riječ je o izuzetno atraktivnoj lokaciji, a budući vlasnik na raspolaganju ima parking, dok postoji i mogućnost kupovine garažnog mjesta.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
