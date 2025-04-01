  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$939
;
6
ID: 28390
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Na jednoj od najpoželnijih lokacija preko Morače, izdaje se stan od 80m2. Nalazi se u neposrednoj blizini ordinacije Moj Lab, na drugom spratu manje stambene zgrade. Stan je po strukturi dvosoban. Odlikuje ga mirna lokacija i blizina svih važnih sadržaja. Parking mjesto pod rampom.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

