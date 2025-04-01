  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter One-room apartments in Zabjelo

Residential quarter One-room apartments in Zabjelo

from
$352
About the complex

Two apartments for rent on the first floor, both area of 47 m2 , behind the Diagonala cafe in Zabjelo. The apartments are unfurnished, but there is a possibility to make a kitchen by agreement with potential tenants. They are suitable for living, as well as for offices.

Residential quarter One-room apartments in Zabjelo
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$422,500
Prodaje se luksuzno opremljen trosoban stan, povrsine 120m2, u Toloskoj sumi. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavace sobe, tri kupatila i terasa. Stan se nalazi na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava. Nalazi se n…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 100 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 100 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$264,063
Prodaje se trosoban stan površine 100 m² u starogradnji, u naselju Preko Morače. Stan se nalazi na drugom spratu u zgradi koja nema lift, odlikuje ga odlična struktura i funkcionalan raspored prostorija. Lokacija je izuzetno tražena, sa svim važnim sadržajima u blizini – škole, vrtići, marke…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Izdaje se konforan dvosoban stan na Zabjelu.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 70m2 i nalazi se na prvom spratu starije zgrade.Stan je renoviran i kompletno opremljen za zivot.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
