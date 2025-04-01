  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 24 m² na Prodaju – Bijeli Do, Budva

Budva, Montenegro
from
$73,938
;
6
ID: 28517
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • City
    Budva

About the complex

Prodaje se namještena garsonjera, površine 24m², smještena na prizemlju stambene zgrade, u naselju Bijeli Do, Budva.   Struktura: ulazni prostor, dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom i kupatilom. Garsonjera posjeduje i ostavu.   Smještena je na mirnoj lokaciji, pogodnoj za život ili rentiranje.

Location on the map

Budva, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 24 m² na Prodaju – Bijeli Do, Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$73,938
Realting.com
