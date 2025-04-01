Cottage Villa in Rijeka Reževići

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
In an exceptional location in the quiet settlement of Rijeka Reževići, only 150m from the sea, a three-story villa, each with a square footage of 100 m2 is for sale. A tavern is planned on the ground floor and that part is suitable for a barbecue, but it is not equipped. On the first floor there is a living room, kitchen, dining room, one bedroom and a bathroom. On the second floor there are four bedrooms and a bathroom. The first and second floor are fully furnished.
Next to the villa is an auxiliary building of 143 m2. There is also a large prefabricated pool in the yard.
The entire plot is fenced and parking for eight cars is provided.
Location on the map
Krstac, Montenegro
