  4. Cottage Villa in Rijeka Reževići

$1,17M
10
ID: 28769
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Krstac

About the complex

In an exceptional location in the quiet settlement of Rijeka Reževići, only 150m from the sea, a three-story villa, each with a square footage of 100 m2 is for sale. A tavern is planned on the ground floor and that part is suitable for a barbecue, but it is not equipped. On the first floor there is a living room, kitchen, dining room, one bedroom and a bathroom. On the second floor there are four bedrooms and a bathroom. The first and second floor are fully furnished. Next to the villa is an auxiliary building of 143 m2. There is also a large prefabricated pool in the yard. The entire plot is fenced and parking for eight cars is provided.

Krstac, Montenegro
Other complexes
Cottage Two houses in Bar in an excellent location
Velembusi, Montenegro
from
$308,073
Two houses for sale in Bar, 2.5 km from the beach and the city center. The larger house has an area of ​​160 m2, has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room and a kitchen. The smaller house is 60 m2, has one bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchen. In the yard there is a parking spa…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Cottage village
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$6,42M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
New townhouses for sale in premium residential complex Lastva Park, Tivat.   Elite area Donja Lastva, surrounded by greenery and overlooking the sea and mountains   ?Area 154 to 204 m² 3 floors ?2,3 bedrooms ?4 bathrooms ?Kitchen ?Terrace with panoramic view ?Garage for 2…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$145,776
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Area 120 m²
1 real estate property 1
Предлагаю купить квартиру в строящемся комплексе ?Тиват Квартиры расположены в тихом месте, в сосновом лесу. По соседству расположены магазины, рестораны, чистые пляжи и престижный район Порто Монтенегро. Квартиры освещены дневным светом благодаря удачному расположению окон дома и использова…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
120.0
284,014
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications