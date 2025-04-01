  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Podgorica
  Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica

Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$410,764
ID: 28386
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Na prodaju moderna kuca u Gornjoj Gorici.Kuca je ukupne kvadrature 200m2 i nalazi se na placu od oko 600m2.Posleduje prostranu dnevnu sobu, trpezariju sa kuhinjom, 3 spavace sobe, jednu radnu sobu kao dodatak uz garazu, gostinjski wc, kupatilo i krovnu terasu povrsine 80m2.Idealna je za miran zivot, okruzena zelenilom i prirodom!Ulica je privatnog tipa za samo taj dio naselja koji broji svega 8 kuca!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Similar complexes
Cottage Kuća 170 m² na Prodaju – Murtovina, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$258,194
Cottage Kuća 114 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$580,938
Cottage Kuća 320 m² na Prodaju – Zlatica, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,113
Cottage Kuća 120 m² na Prodaju – Lastva Grbaljska, Kotor
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
from
$469,444
Cottage Kuća 63 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,056
Other complexes
Cottage Kuća 560 m² na Prodaju – Novo Selo, Danilovgrad
Cottage Kuća 560 m² na Prodaju – Novo Selo, Danilovgrad
Cottage Kuća 560 m² na Prodaju – Novo Selo, Danilovgrad
Cottage Kuća 560 m² na Prodaju – Novo Selo, Danilovgrad
Cottage Kuća 560 m² na Prodaju – Novo Selo, Danilovgrad
Show all Cottage Kuća 560 m² na Prodaju – Novo Selo, Danilovgrad
Cottage Kuća 560 m² na Prodaju – Novo Selo, Danilovgrad
Novo Selo, Montenegro
from
$1,53M
Na prodaju unikatna Villa na svega 14km od centra Podgorice, 300m od magistralnog puta Podgorica - Nikšić.Nudimo velelepni objekat 560m2 na II etaže, koji se nalazi na placu od 9.000m2. Kuća je ograđena betonskim zidom visine 2m. Objekat posjeduje bazen 10x12m , garažni prostor 60m2 , podrum…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 370 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 370 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 370 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 370 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 370 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Cottage Kuća 370 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 370 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$4,694
Izdaje se luksuzno opremljena kuca, povrsine 370m2, na ogradjenom placu od 600m2, na Starom aerodromu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dva dnevna boravka, kuhinja, trpezarija, pet spavacih soba, dva kupatila, dva garderobera, tri terase i garaza. Na placu se nalazi i pomocni objekat, kao i manji…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 240 m² na Izdavanje – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 240 m² na Izdavanje – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 240 m² na Izdavanje – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 240 m² na Izdavanje – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 240 m² na Izdavanje – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Show all Cottage Kuća 240 m² na Izdavanje – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 240 m² na Izdavanje – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,760
Izdaje se prostrana i luksuzna kuca sa savremenim sadrzajimaNa placu povrsine 650 m2, smjestena je elegantna kuca od 240 m, koja nudi savrsen spoj komfora, funkcionalnosti i modernih tehnologija.Opis nekretnine:Kuca je potpuno namjestena i potpuno klimatizovana invertorskim klima uredajima, …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications