  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Smailagica Polje
  4. Cottage Kuća 211 m² na Prodaju – Smailagića Polje, Kolašin

Cottage Kuća 211 m² na Prodaju – Smailagića Polje, Kolašin

Smailagica Polje, Montenegro
from
$231,201
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 28285
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kolašin Municipality
  • Village
    Smailagica Polje

About the complex

Na prodaju je kuća u Kolašinu, idealno pozicionirana – samo 2 km od centra grada i 7 km od Ski centra Kolašin 1450, sa asfaltiranim prilazom, okružena prirodom i smještena tik uz potok, što joj daje poseban ugođaj i ambijent.Objekat se sastoji od:🔹 Prizemlja – površine 75 m² + 6 m² ostave, idealno za dnevni boravak, kuhinju i druge zajedničke prostorije🔹 Sprata – gdje se nalaze dva odvojena stana koji se mogu urediti kao apartmani ili spojiti u funkcionalan duplexStan 1: Osnova 36 m² + potkrovlje 24 m²Stan 2: Osnova 42 m² + potkrovlje 28 m²Ukupna površina dvorišta iznosi 166 m² i omogućava prostor za uređenje zelene zone, ljetnje terase ili dodatnih sadržaja.Objekat je u fazi sive gradnje, što budućem vlasniku ostavlja mogućnost da unutrašnjost uredi prema sopstvenim željama – za porodično stanovanje, vikendicu, ili turističko rentiranje, s obzirom na sve veću potražnju u ovoj regiji.✅ Asfaltni prilaz✅ Uz sami potok – predivno prirodno okruženje✅ Pogodno za adaptaciju u apartmane✅ Mirna lokacija nadomak centra✅ Veliki potencijal za turistički prihodKolašin je jedan od najperspektivnijih planinskih centara u Crnoj Gori, sa sve razvijenijom infrastrukturom, novim ski stazama i rastućom potražnjom za smještajem tokom cijele godine – kako zimi, tako i ljeti.

Location on the map

Smailagica Polje, Montenegro
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage Kuća 215 m² na Izdavanje – Gorica C, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,934
Cottage Kuća 114 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$580,938
Cottage Kuća 150 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$234,722
Cottage Kuća 251 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$950,625
Cottage Kuća 267 m² na Prodaju – Bjeliši, Bar
Bjelisi, Montenegro
from
$554,531
You are viewing
Cottage Kuća 211 m² na Prodaju – Smailagića Polje, Kolašin
Smailagica Polje, Montenegro
from
$231,201
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Cottage Two houses in Bar in an excellent location
Cottage Two houses in Bar in an excellent location
Cottage Two houses in Bar in an excellent location
Cottage Two houses in Bar in an excellent location
Cottage Two houses in Bar in an excellent location
Show all Cottage Two houses in Bar in an excellent location
Cottage Two houses in Bar in an excellent location
Velembusi, Montenegro
from
$308,073
Two houses for sale in Bar, 2.5 km from the beach and the city center. The larger house has an area of ​​160 m2, has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room and a kitchen. The smaller house is 60 m2, has one bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchen. In the yard there is a parking spa…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 300 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 300 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 300 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 300 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 300 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica
Show all Cottage Kuća 300 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 300 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$880,208
Jedinstven i šarmantan mini hotel ima 300m2. Izuzetnog stila i opremljenosti, sastoji se od 6 apartmana. Nalazi se na placu od 1.170m2. Nekretnina posjeduje i manji ljetnikovac. Predstavlja sjajnu investiciju i postoji mogućnost zakupa
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Show all Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$410,764
Na prodaju moderna kuca u Gornjoj Gorici.Kuca je ukupne kvadrature 200m2 i nalazi se na placu od oko 600m2.Posleduje prostranu dnevnu sobu, trpezariju sa kuhinjom, 3 spavace sobe, jednu radnu sobu kao dodatak uz garazu, gostinjski wc, kupatilo i krovnu terasu povrsine 80m2.Idealna je za mira…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications