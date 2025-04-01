Cottage Kuća 211 m² na Prodaju – Smailagića Polje, Kolašin

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Na prodaju je kuća u Kolašinu, idealno pozicionirana – samo 2 km od centra grada i 7 km od Ski centra Kolašin 1450, sa asfaltiranim prilazom, okružena prirodom i smještena tik uz potok, što joj daje poseban ugođaj i ambijent.Objekat se sastoji od:🔹 Prizemlja – površine 75 m² + 6 m² ostave, idealno za dnevni boravak, kuhinju i druge zajedničke prostorije🔹 Sprata – gdje se nalaze dva odvojena stana koji se mogu urediti kao apartmani ili spojiti u funkcionalan duplexStan 1: Osnova 36 m² + potkrovlje 24 m²Stan 2: Osnova 42 m² + potkrovlje 28 m²Ukupna površina dvorišta iznosi 166 m² i omogućava prostor za uređenje zelene zone, ljetnje terase ili dodatnih sadržaja.Objekat je u fazi sive gradnje, što budućem vlasniku ostavlja mogućnost da unutrašnjost uredi prema sopstvenim željama – za porodično stanovanje, vikendicu, ili turističko rentiranje, s obzirom na sve veću potražnju u ovoj regiji.✅ Asfaltni prilaz✅ Uz sami potok – predivno prirodno okruženje✅ Pogodno za adaptaciju u apartmane✅ Mirna lokacija nadomak centra✅ Veliki potencijal za turistički prihodKolašin je jedan od najperspektivnijih planinskih centara u Crnoj Gori, sa sve razvijenijom infrastrukturom, novim ski stazama i rastućom potražnjom za smještajem tokom cijele godine – kako zimi, tako i ljeti.
Location on the map
Smailagica Polje, Montenegro
Food & Drink
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return