  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Cottage Kuća 95 m² na Izdavanje – Donji Kokoti, Podgorica

Cottage Kuća 95 m² na Izdavanje – Donji Kokoti, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,467
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 28314
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se dvosobna namještena kuća, površine 95m² u Donjim Kokotima u Podgorici. Riječ je o potpuno novoj i neuseljavanoj kuci koja je opremljena novim namještajem, uredjajima i sl. Nalazi se na ogradjenom placu površine 350m² sa dostupna su 3 parking mjesta. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, komforan dnevni boravak sa trpezarijom i kuhinjom, predsoblje sa dvije spavaće sobe, kupatilo i terasa. Grijanje i hladjenje regulisano je putem 2 klima uredjaja. Mogućnost opremanja druge spavaće po potrebi budućeg zakupca. Nalazi se na lijepo lokaciji, u mirnom dijelu grada - nedaleko od teniskih terena, rezidencije Britanske ambasade, internacionalne škole, fakulteta i sl.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Grocery stores

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage Kuća 211 m² na Prodaju – Smailagića Polje, Kolašin
Smailagica Polje, Montenegro
from
$231,201
Cottage village
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$6,42M
Cottage Kuća 137 m² na Izdavanje – Donji Kokoti, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,408
Cottage village ADRIA MONTENEGRO
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$84,371
Cottage Kuća 470 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
3 Sportski centar, Montenegro
from
$3,521
You are viewing
Cottage Kuća 95 m² na Izdavanje – Donji Kokoti, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,467
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Cottage Villa in Rijeka Reževići
Cottage Villa in Rijeka Reževići
Cottage Villa in Rijeka Reževići
Cottage Villa in Rijeka Reževići
Cottage Villa in Rijeka Reževići
Show all Cottage Villa in Rijeka Reževići
Cottage Villa in Rijeka Reževići
Krstac, Montenegro
from
$1,17M
In an exceptional location in the quiet settlement of Rijeka Reževići, only 150m from the sea, a three-story villa, each with a square footage of 100 m2 is for sale. A tavern is planned on the ground floor and that part is suitable for a barbecue, but it is not equipped. On the first floor t…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 137 m² na Izdavanje – Donji Kokoti, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 137 m² na Izdavanje – Donji Kokoti, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 137 m² na Izdavanje – Donji Kokoti, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 137 m² na Izdavanje – Donji Kokoti, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 137 m² na Izdavanje – Donji Kokoti, Podgorica
Show all Cottage Kuća 137 m² na Izdavanje – Donji Kokoti, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 137 m² na Izdavanje – Donji Kokoti, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,408
Izdaje se prostrana kuća površine 137m² na placu ukupne povrsine 700m² u Donjim Kokotima. Kuća se nalazi u blizini teniskih terena i na samo 7 km od centra Podgorice, idealna za miran porodični život uz brzu povezanost sa gradom!Kuca ukupno posjeduje 4 spavace sobe!Izdaje se na duzi vremensk…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Rogami, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Rogami, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Rogami, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Rogami, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Rogami, Podgorica
Show all Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Rogami, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Rogami, Podgorica
Gornji Rogami, Montenegro
from
$422,500
Prodaje se trosobna kuća u Rogamima, površine 200 m², sa placem od 2.406 m². Kuća je moderno namještena, opremljena centralnim grijanjem, a u sklopu se nalaze i garaža i ostava. Smještena je u veoma mirnom i prijatnom okruženju, idealnom za porodični život. Cijena: 360.000 €. Vlasništvo uredno
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications