  Cottage Kuća 220 m² na Prodaju – Bar

Cottage Kuća 220 m² na Prodaju – Bar

Velembusi, Montenegro
$308,073
10
ID: 28756
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • Village
    Velembusi

About the complex

Prodaju se dvije kuće u Baru, nedaleko od kasarne, na 2.5 km od plaže i od centra grada. Veća kuća je površine 160 m2,  ima tri spavaće sobe, dva kupatila, dnevni boravak i kuhinju. Manja kuća je površine 60 m2, ima jednu spavaću sobu, kupatilo, dnevni boravak i kuhinju. U dvorištu se nalazi parking prostor za pet automobila, kao i velika garaža od 160 m2 koja se može iskoristiti za različite namjene. Objekti se nalaze na placu površine 340 m2.

Velembusi, Montenegro
