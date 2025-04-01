  1. Realting.com
Cottage Kuća 330 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Tivat

Tivat, Montenegro
$5,868
Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

About the complex

Izdaje se luksuzna vila u Tivtu – 330 m²   U ponudi je moderna, potpuno nova vila, smještena u mirnom dijelu Tivta, u neposrednoj blizini centra grada. Vila do sada nije useljavana i nudi vrhunski komfor, idealna za porodičan život ili duži boravak.   Karakteristike objekta:   Ukupna površina: 330 m² Parking prostor za 5 vozila Prostrana dnevna soba sa trpezarijom i kuhinjom 4 spavaće sobe 4 kupatila + toalet 4 terase sa prelijepim pogledom Garaža Privatno dvorište sa bazenom Wellness sadržaji: đakuzi i sauna   Cijena zakupa: 5.000 € mjesečno

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro
