Cottage Kuća 63 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$1,056
10
ID: 28258
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se dvosoban stan površine 63 m² u zgradi Venture na Starom aerodromu. Stan se nalazi na drugom spratu, kompletno je namješten i orijentisan ka dvorišnoj strani, što ga čini mirnim i prijatnim za stanovanje. Nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih važnih sadržaja – škole, vrtića, doma zdravlja i marketa. Mjesečna cijena zakupa iznosi 900 €.

Podgorica, Montenegro
Cottage Kuća 63 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,056
