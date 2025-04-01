  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  Cottage House near the airport

Cottage House near the airport

, Montenegro
from
$234,722
;
9
ID: 28748
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

About the complex

House for sale near the airport, 7 km from the city center. The house has a ground floor and a first floor, which are identical in structure, square footage 110 m2. On the ground floor there are three bedrooms, two bathrooms, one of which is part of the room, kitchen, living room, dining room and hallway, as well as two terraces. The first floor has been finished in rough works. The house has central heating, internal insulation of walls and ceilings, aluminum locks and installed mosquito nets. The ground floor is furnished and sold as such. The plot on which the house is built is 470 m2. Documentation for the legalization of the house has been submitted.

Location on the map

, Montenegro
You are viewing
Cottage House near the airport
, Montenegro
from
$234,722
Other complexes
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications