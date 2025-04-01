  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
Cottage House and plot for sale in the settlement of Ibričevina

Ljube Nenadovica, Montenegro
from
$176,042
;
9
ID: 28780
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

About the complex

A house for sale in the quiet settlement of Ibričevina, in X Crnogorske brigade street, less than two kilometers from the city center. The house area is ​​110 m2, it has a garage and a basement. It is designed as two separate one bedroom apartments, i.e. it has two entrances. The plot area is ​​720 m2, on which it is allowed to build 500 m2 gross (P+2)

Ljube Nenadovica, Montenegro
