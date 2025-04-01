  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Seoca
  Cottage Kuća 110 m² na Prodaju – Seoca, Bar

Cottage Kuća 110 m² na Prodaju – Seoca, Bar

Seoca, Montenegro
from
$140,692
9
ID: 30634
Last update: 03/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • Village
    Seoca

About the complex

Otkrijte čar prirode i autentičnog ambijenta u kamenom domu starom 120 godina, smještenom u srcu Nacionalnog parka Skadarsko jezero. Kompleksno renoviran 2024. godine, dom čuva originalnost kamena i tradicije, ali nudi savremen komfor.📍 Lokacija: Selo Seoca, Virpazar – samo 2 km od jezera, 20 min od mora, 30 min od Podgorice.🏡 Površina:Sprat: 55 m²Prizemlje (neuređeno): 55 m²Terasa: 20 m²Plac: 300 m²🛏 Kapacitet: 1 spavaća soba (king size), 1 sofa na razvlačenje (queen size)🍃 Dvorište: voćke, povrtnjak, mir i privatnost🚗 Pristup: asfalt do vrata, parking ispred kućePrednosti:Potpuno renovirana i legalizovana kućaUređena terasa sa pogledom na jezeroMogućnost turističkog izdavanja – dokazani prihodiPotpuno opremljena – sve ostaje u kućiBlizina restorana, pijace i prirodnih ljepota

Location on the map

Seoca, Montenegro
Food & Drink

