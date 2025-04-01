Cottage Kuća 110 m² na Prodaju – Seoca, Bar

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Otkrijte čar prirode i autentičnog ambijenta u kamenom domu starom 120 godina, smještenom u srcu Nacionalnog parka Skadarsko jezero. Kompleksno renoviran 2024. godine, dom čuva originalnost kamena i tradicije, ali nudi savremen komfor.📍 Lokacija: Selo Seoca, Virpazar – samo 2 km od jezera, 20 min od mora, 30 min od Podgorice.🏡 Površina:Sprat: 55 m²Prizemlje (neuređeno): 55 m²Terasa: 20 m²Plac: 300 m²🛏 Kapacitet: 1 spavaća soba (king size), 1 sofa na razvlačenje (queen size)🍃 Dvorište: voćke, povrtnjak, mir i privatnost🚗 Pristup: asfalt do vrata, parking ispred kućePrednosti:Potpuno renovirana i legalizovana kućaUređena terasa sa pogledom na jezeroMogućnost turističkog izdavanja – dokazani prihodiPotpuno opremljena – sve ostaje u kućiBlizina restorana, pijace i prirodnih ljepota
Location on the map
Seoca, Montenegro
Food & Drink
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return