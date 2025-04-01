  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Podgorica
  Cottage Kuća 370 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Cottage Kuća 370 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$4,694
;
10
ID: 28630
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se luksuzno opremljena kuca, povrsine 370m2, na ogradjenom placu od 600m2, na Starom aerodromu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dva dnevna boravka, kuhinja, trpezarija, pet spavacih soba, dva kupatila, dva garderobera, tri terase i garaza. Na placu se nalazi i pomocni objekat, kao i manji poslovni prostor. U kuci je instalirano parno grijanje, video nadzor, a kapija je na daljinsko otvaranje. Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
You are viewing
Cottage Kuća 370 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$4,694
