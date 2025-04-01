Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Rogami, Podgorica

  1. Realting.com
Gornji Rogami, Montenegro
from
$422,500
;
9
ID: 28234
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

About the complex

Prodaje se trosobna kuća u Rogamima, površine 200 m², sa placem od 2.406 m². Kuća je moderno namještena, opremljena centralnim grijanjem, a u sklopu se nalaze i garaža i ostava. Smještena je u veoma mirnom i prijatnom okruženju, idealnom za porodični život. Cijena: 360.000 €. Vlasništvo uredno.

Location on the map

Gornji Rogami, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
