  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Cottage Kuća 500 m² na Izdavanje – Gorica, Podgorica

Cottage Kuća 500 m² na Izdavanje – Gorica, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$3,521
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 28538
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje je kompletno opremljena kuca na brdu Gorica! Kuca se nalazi u mirnom okruzenju i izolovana je od gradske buke! Posjeduje 7 spavacih soba, prostranu dnevnu sobu, kuhinju, trpezariju, 2 kupatila i toalet! Od dodatnih pogodnosti nudi izdvojen veseraj, grijanje na pelet, klimu u svakoj sobi, rostilj kao i aparat za preciscavanje vode! Kuca je ukupne površine 500m2! Izdaje se na duži vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage Mini hotel - Vila, Mareza
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$880,208
Cottage Villa in Rijeka Reževići
Krstac, Montenegro
from
$1,17M
Cottage Kuća 560 m² na Prodaju – Novo Selo, Danilovgrad
Novo Selo, Montenegro
from
$1,53M
Villa Good earth Tudorovici
Budva, Montenegro
from
$925,372
Cottage Kuća 73 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Bar, Bar
Stari Bar, Montenegro
from
$998
You are viewing
Cottage Kuća 500 m² na Izdavanje – Gorica, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$3,521
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Spuz, Montenegro
from
$293,403
Prodaju se dvije kuća u Donje Grbe, neposrednoj blizini magistralnog puta Podgorica Danilovgrad.Prva kuća je u potpunosti opremljena i ima 200m2. Prvi nivo ima prostranu dnevnu sobu sa izlazom na terasu, kuhinju, toalet i spavaću sobu. Na spratu se nalaze tri spavaće sobe sa kupatilom i dvij…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 137 m² na Izdavanje – Donji Kokoti, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 137 m² na Izdavanje – Donji Kokoti, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 137 m² na Izdavanje – Donji Kokoti, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 137 m² na Izdavanje – Donji Kokoti, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 137 m² na Izdavanje – Donji Kokoti, Podgorica
Show all Cottage Kuća 137 m² na Izdavanje – Donji Kokoti, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 137 m² na Izdavanje – Donji Kokoti, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,408
Izdaje se prostrana kuća površine 137m² na placu ukupne povrsine 700m² u Donjim Kokotima. Kuća se nalazi u blizini teniskih terena i na samo 7 km od centra Podgorice, idealna za miran porodični život uz brzu povezanost sa gradom!Kuca ukupno posjeduje 4 spavace sobe!Izdaje se na duzi vremensk…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage House near the airport
Cottage House near the airport
Cottage House near the airport
Cottage House near the airport
Cottage House near the airport
Show all Cottage House near the airport
Cottage House near the airport
, Montenegro
from
$234,722
House for sale near the airport, 7 km from the city center. The house has a ground floor and a first floor, which are identical in structure, square footage 110 m2. On the ground floor there are three bedrooms, two bathrooms, one of which is part of the room, kitchen, living room, dining roo…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications