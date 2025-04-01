  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Podgorica
  Cottage Kuća 170 m² na Prodaju – Murtovina, Podgorica

Cottage Kuća 170 m² na Prodaju – Murtovina, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$258,194
ID: 28361
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se kuca, povrsine 170m2, na placu od 450m2, u Murtovini. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavace sobe, kupatilo, toalet, tri terasa i ostava. Nalazi se u mirnom dijelu grada, izolovanom od svakodnevne buke, u blizini svih sadrzaja neophodnih za zivot. Kuca je legalizovana i ima svu potrebnu dokumentaciju.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
