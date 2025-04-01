  1. Realting.com
Cottage Kuća 35 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
5
ID: 28369
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se jednosobna kuca na Pobrezju!Ukljuceni svi racuni i parking, osim struja koja se dodatno placa mjesecno.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit.

Podgorica, Montenegro
