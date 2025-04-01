  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Krivi Most, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Krivi Most, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$134,965
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 28643
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se stan od 46m2 na četvrtom spratu. Stan se nalazi kod Krivog Mosta, u blizini marketa Idea. Stan se sastoji od dnevne sobe, kuhinje sa trpezarijom, 2 spavaće sobe, hodnika, kupatila, terase. Stambena zgrada posjeduje lift.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
Residential quarter Stan 178 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,878
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$170,174
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$269,931
Residential quarter Luxuriously furnished one bedroom apartment in City kvart
Krajova, Montenegro
from
$156,090
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Krivi Most, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$134,965
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Show all Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$407,160
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for sale in a new complex in the best location of the Herceg Novi Riviera, 150 meters from the sea and the Portonovi project. Magnificent views of the sea surrounded by untouched nature, round-the-clock security, and complex infrastructure will make your stay comfortable and unfor…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential quarter Stan 115 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 115 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 115 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 115 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 115 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 115 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 115 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,699
Izdaje se trosoban stan površine 115 m² u novoj luksuznoj zgradi na vrhunskoj lokaciji – naselje Preko Morače, preko puta Hrama. Stan se nalazi na 1. spratu i opremljen je najmodernijim sistemima, uključujući smart home tehnologiju, split sistem grijanja i hlađenja, kao i podno grijanje. Ras…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Show all Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$709,964
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
A new gated premium-class residential complex is located in a new district of Tivat. The complex is situated on a small elevation surrounded by greenery, close to all urban infrastructure. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. Panoramic windows offer breathtaking views of the sea, mountains…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications