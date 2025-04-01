  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 28267
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 45m2, smjesten na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, na Zabjelu.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa.Nalazi se u zgradi novogradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava.Ispred zgrade je dostupan veliki javni parking.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building N-Bar
Bar, Montenegro
from
$166,752
Residential complex Lustica Bay
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$450,430
Residential quarter Stan 200 m² na Izdavanje – Gorica C, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$3,286
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Petrovac, Montenegro
from
$311,007
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
3 Sportski centar, Montenegro
from
$587
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Ilino, Bar
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Ilino, Bar
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Ilino, Bar
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Ilino, Bar
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Ilino, Bar
Show all Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Ilino, Bar
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Ilino, Bar
Bar, Montenegro
from
$2,171
Prodaju se stanovi u izgradnji na sjajnoj lokaciji u Ilino - Baru, na svega par minuta hoda od plaže. Zgrada će imati šest spratova i postoji mogućnost kupovine i garažnog mjesta. Stanovi su raznih struktura. Kvadrature jednosobnih stanova:  44.45m2, 56.42m2, 55.71m2. Kvadrature dvosobnih s…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Show all Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$134,418
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 11
Area 33–211 m²
207 real estate properties 207
The residential complex in Becici is a unique project harmoniously blended into the picturesque mountain landscapes, with beautiful sea views and surrounded by green spaces. The complex is located in one of the most attractive areas of the coast of Montenegro, just a few minutes walk from th…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
38.5 – 64.6
126,384 – 250,155
Apartment 2 rooms
56.5 – 94.6
215,352 – 320,560
Apartment 3 rooms
112.2 – 135.4
368,767 – 603,891
Apartment 4 rooms
122.2 – 211.3
401,398 – 858,407
Apartment
65.2
214,123
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Bijela, Herceg Novi
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Bijela, Herceg Novi
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Bijela, Herceg Novi
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Bijela, Herceg Novi
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Bijela, Herceg Novi
Show all Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Bijela, Herceg Novi
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Bijela, Herceg Novi
Bijela, Montenegro
from
$104,217
U novom objektu u Bijeloj, na izuzetno mirnoj lokaciji sa svim potrebnim sadržajima u neposrednoj blizini, na prodaju je više stanova različite strukture. U ponudi su jednosobni, dvosobni i trosobni stanovi, kvadrature od 37 do 107 m2. Planiran je završetak radova u oktobru ove godine. Mo…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications