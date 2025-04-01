Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica

  1. Realting.com
Podgorica, Montenegro
$179,563
ID: 28167
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Na prodaju jednosoban, namješten stan od 51 m² u City Kvartu, 5. sprat, južna orijentacija. Svijetao i funkcionalan, sa dnevnim boravkom, spavaćom sobom, kupatilom i terasom. Stan se prodaje kompletno namješten i trenutno je izdat pouzdanom zakupcu po cijeni od 550 € mjesečno (ugovor na godinu dana) – odlična investicija!U cijenu je ukljucena ostava u suterenu.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance

