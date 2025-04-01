  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Dobrota
  4. Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Dobrota, Kotor

Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Dobrota, Kotor

Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$305,139
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 28425
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kotor Municipality
  • Town
    Dobrota

About the complex

Na prodaju luksuzno opremljen dvosoban stan u Kotoru sa panoramskim pogledom na more!Stan je ukupne kvadrsture 74m2 i posjeduje dvije spavace sobe i dva kupatila!

Location on the map

Dobrota, Montenegro
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Dvosoban stan, Zagoric, Izdavanje
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$1,00M
Residential complex v Dobrote
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$297,487
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Residential complex The Dreams by Dukley
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$587,217
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Dobrota, Kotor
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$305,139
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$96,236
Prodaje se jednosoban stan u izgradnju na Zabjelu.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 40.5m2 i nalazi se na visokom prizemlju.U cijenu uracunato parking mjesto.Rok zavrsetka Decembar 2025. Godine
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Show all Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Budva, Montenegro
from
$216,750
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
A 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 apartments with an area of from  52 to 112  square meters are for sale in a modern Business Plus class residential complex under construction with a swimming pool and an enclosed area, located in the picturesque area of Budva Vidicovac. The apartments are located in  a 5-stor…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Bijela, Herceg Novi
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Bijela, Herceg Novi
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Bijela, Herceg Novi
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Bijela, Herceg Novi
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Bijela, Herceg Novi
Show all Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Bijela, Herceg Novi
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Bijela, Herceg Novi
Bijela, Montenegro
from
$104,217
U novom objektu u Bijeloj, na izuzetno mirnoj lokaciji sa svim potrebnim sadržajima u neposrednoj blizini, na prodaju je više stanova različite strukture. U ponudi su jednosobni, dvosobni i trosobni stanovi, kvadrature od 37 do 107 m2. Planiran je završetak radova u oktobru ove godine. Mo…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications