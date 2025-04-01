  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 108 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$2,230
10
ID: 28638
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se namješten i luksuzno opremljen, dvosoban stan, od 108m2, na sedmom spratu stambene zgrade, u Central Pointu.   Struktura: ulzni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe (od kojih je jedna master soba), kupatilo, toalet i dvije terase.   Posjeduje multi split sistem.Nalazi se u zgradi novogradnje koja posjeduje tri lifta i čiji se ulaz redovno održava. U cijenu zakupa su uracunata i dva garazna parking mjesta.Izdaje se na duži vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!   Petar Abramovic – agent za nekretnine.

Podgorica, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 108 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,230
