Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,699
;
2
ID: 28276
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

U ponudi isključivo imamo 11 stanova različitih struktura i kvadratura u okviru Objekta II – modernog stambeno-poslovnog kompleksa na atraktivnoj lokaciji u Podgorici, naselje Stari Aerodrom.Dostupne kvadrature:42.93 m²50.46 m²64.12 m²64.40 m²68.24 m²Završetak radova: planiran za 2026. godinuObjekat II je osmišljen da zadovolji potrebe savremenog urbanog života – idealan spoj funkcionalnosti, estetike i komfora. Savremena arhitektura, obilje zelenih površina i izvrsna povezanost sa svim ključnim tačkama grada čine ga pravim izborom za porodično stanovanje, ali i za one koji traže balans između privatnog i poslovnog prostora.Kompleks se sastoji od 6 lamela (A, B, C, D, E i F), sa ukupno 504 stambenih jedinica.Prizemlje je predviđeno za poslovne prostore, dok su gornji spratovi namijenjeni isključivo za stanovanje.Za dodatni komfor stanara planirana je i izgradnja dvonivojske podzemne garaže.Iskoristite priliku i osigurajte sebi stan u jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici – kvalitet, udobnost i funkcionalnost na jednom mjestu.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance

