  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva

Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva

Budva, Montenegro
from
$146,701
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 28469
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • City
    Budva

About the complex

Na prodaju opremljen jednosoban stan u Budvi!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 45m2 i nalazi se na drugom spratu stambene zgrade!Moguca kupovina putem stambenog kredita!

Location on the map

Budva, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 54 m² na Prodaju – Stari Bar, Bar
Stari Bar, Montenegro
from
$117,361
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$179,563
Residential complex Panoramic Sea View Villas in Boka Bay
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$523,744
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$939
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,699
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$146,701
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 95 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 95 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 95 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 95 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 95 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 95 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 95 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$275,799
Potpuno renoviran trosoban stan na prodaju u centru Podgorice.  Stan je površine 95m2 (u LP upisano 86m2). Nalazi se na trećem spratu od ukupno 10. Po strukturi je trosoban, a ima i dvije terase, zasebnu trpezariju sa kuhinjom i ostavu. Grijanje je centralno, parket hrastov. Zgrada ima jav…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$645
Izdaje se namjesten jednosoban sta, povrine 55m2, smjesten na drugom spratu stambene zgrade, u neposrednoj blizini hotela "Nikic".Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa.Nalazi se u zgradi koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava.U…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Izdaje se jednosoban stan površine 42m² u zgradi Nikić, na trećem spratu. Zgrada posjeduje lift. Stan je potpuno namješten i biće spreman za useljenje od 12. aprila. Nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji, svega 3 minuta hoda od hotela Hilton i 5 minuta od centra. Mjesečna cijena zakupa: 600€
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications