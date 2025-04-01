  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 95 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 95 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$275,799
;
9
ID: 28633
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Potpuno renoviran trosoban stan na prodaju u centru Podgorice.  Stan je površine 95m2 (u LP upisano 86m2). Nalazi se na trećem spratu od ukupno 10. Po strukturi je trosoban, a ima i dvije terase, zasebnu trpezariju sa kuhinjom i ostavu. Grijanje je centralno, parket hrastov. Zgrada ima javni parking.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Residential quarter Stan 95 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$275,799
