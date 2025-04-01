  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$176,042
6
ID: 28240
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se opremljen dvosoban stan u blizini Gintasa.Stan se nalazi na petom spratu (nije poslednji) u starogradnji.Ukupna kvadratura 62m2 i posjeduje podrum od 5m2 koji je uracunat u cijenu.Iza zgrade se nalazi javni parking.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Healthcare

