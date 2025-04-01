  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment in the very center of Podgorica

Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment in the very center of Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$258,194
ID: 28772
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Apartment with an area of ​​86m2 on the top, eighth floor, in the very center of Podgorica, in the immediate vicinity of Independence Square. The apartment offers an exceptional view of the square, Slobode Street, as well as the Millennium Bridge and other nearby buildings. The apartment is sold fully furnished. The apartment occupies the entire surface of the floor, and is registered at 50m2.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
