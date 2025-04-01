  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 76 m² na Izdavanje – Dalmatinska, Podgorica

Dalmatinska, Montenegro
from
$1,174
;
10
ID: 28212
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Izdaje se opremljen dvosoban stan, povrsine 76m2, smjesten na prizemlju stambene zgrade, u Dalmatinskoj ulici.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo, toalet i terasa.Stan se nalazi u mirnom dijelu grada, izolovanom od svakodnevne buke.Ispred zgrade je dostupno privatno parking mjesto.Stan je PET-FRIENDLY (otvoren za kucne ljubimce).Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Dalmatinska, Montenegro
